Neetu Kapoor pens beautiful birthday post for daughter Riddhima: ‘I want to thank god for you’

Actor Neetu Kapoor uploaded a beautiful picture of her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on social media to wish her on her birthday. The senior Kapoor in her post thanked god for giving her a daughter like Ridhima.

Both Neetu and Riddhima share a very close bond and have often posted pictures with each other and spoken about being there for each other. Especially after the death of Neetu’s husband and well-known actor Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima has become the pillar of strength for her mother.

Neetu expressed her gratitude for having a daughter like Riddhima is her life. She captioned Riddhima’s picture as, “On your birthday I just want to thank god for you !!! I thank you for our daily breakfast chats .. for constantly staying connected for making me feel wanted n special every single day !!! For Your love n warmth which is so pure n heartwarming!! Love you so so much kuks.”

Like a doting mother, Neetu also uploaded stories on Instagram to wish her beloved daughter. Neetu wrote, “Happy happy birthday @Riddhimakapoorsahniofficial. Love you the most in the world.” In another story, she reposted an old picture from their old home Krishanaraj, where a much younger Neetu and a teenager Riddhima can be seen.

Riddhima also got birthday wishes from sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Kareena uploaded a picture of them together in her stories and wrote, “Happy birthday Ridzzz…Love always…biggest hug”, while Karisma wrote, “Happy birthday darling Ridz”. Other celebrities such as Dia Mirza, Soha Ali Khan, designers Manish Malhotra and Suneet Varma also took to social media to wish Riddhima on her birthday.

Married to Delhi-based businessman Bharat Sahni, Riddhima is a jewelry designer by profession. Based out of Delhi, Riddhima and Bharat have a daughter Samara. Neetu and her son actor Ranbir Kapoor have often been clicked visiting Riddhima’s home in the capital on multiple occasions.