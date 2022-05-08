Neetu Kapoor says she blocks trolls who judge her for being happy after Rishi Kapoor’s demise: ‘They want to see that crying widow type…’

Neetu Kapoor is enjoying her second innings as an actor. However, she admits that there have been people who expected her to behave like a “crying widow” after her husband Rishi Kapoor’s death in 2020.

In an interview with Film Companion, Neetu Kapoor said, “I block the ones who troll me because you know thode hote hai beech mein ke ‘husband marr gaya, ye enjoy kar rahi hai (Her husband has died and she’s enjoying).’ They want to see that crying widow type, there is some section of people but I just block them.” She explained how people have different ways to grieve and heal after a loved one’s loss, and her way of healing is by being happy.

“I say this is the way I want to be, this is the way I will be, this the way I will heal. Koi log ro ro ke heal karte hai, koi log khush ho ke heal karte hai (Some heal by crying, others heal by being happy). I can never forget my husband. He will be here (in my heart), with me, with my children, all our lives,” she said, adding that she and her family celebrate Rishi Kapoor every day.

“Even today, when we meet for meals, half of the time we’re only discussing him. That’s how we miss him. Ranbir still has his picture on his screensaver. That’s the way we miss him but we don’t have to be sad to miss him. We can celebrate him, we can remember him for good times and what a great person he was,” she concluded.

Neetu began her career as a child artiste and then worked in a handful of hit films before taking a step back from the film industry. She said that she was encouraged to start working again after her husband’s death by Karan Johar and her children. Neetu Kapoor will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She is currently a judge on the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors.