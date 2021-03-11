Neetu Kapoor on coping with Rishi Kapoor’s death: ‘I told myself work would help me get over my grief’

Neetu Kapoor says her family supported her when she was grieving Rishi Kapoor's death. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor/Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor, who took to Instagram on Tuesday to give an update on her son, actor Ranbir Kapoor testing positive for COVID-19, has recently opened up about how she fought the deadly virus and how she is coping with husband, Rishi Kapoor’s death. The veteran actor died in April last year after two-year battle with cancer.

Calling 2020 a tough year, Neetu opened up about how she is coping Rishi’s death. “I had gathered courage to work after Rishi passed away in 2020. I told myself that work would help me get over my grief. It was the only way to get on with life,” she told Mid-Day in an interview.

The actor had also been giving updates on social media how her family, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son Ranbir, supported her and gave her time to heal.

“2020 was quite a roller coaster!!! When YOU left I felt like a deer caught in the headlights not knowing where to go … #jjj was cathartic at that time as it gave me something to look forward to !!! Then Covid happened I could have never gone thru so much without my cuties. Thank you both for holding on #RnR #jugjuggjeeyo,” she had written on Instagram.

Talking about getting infected with Covid-19 on the sets of Raj Mehta’s Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, she revealed for the first time that Karan Johar made arrangements to fly her back to Mumbai in an air-ambulance. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

Neetu said, “Many others on the set of Jug Jugg Jeeyo got infected. But I was feeling terribly guilty, so I came back, self-quarantined and after testing negative, in around 10 days, I resumed work. Everyone was young and said that Neetu auntie would need time to recover, but I made it. I was being made to quarantine in Chandigarh but I wanted to return. Karan (Johar) arranged for me to be put in a plastic enclosure and transported in a charter air ambulance.”

After recovering from COVID-19 and completing her quarantine period, she went back to the set after a few days of testing negative for the virus. Neetu wrapped up the film in December.