Neetu Kapoor spills details on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding, says the baraat went from 5th to 7th floor: ‘We danced to bhangra in the passage’

After five years of dating, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married last month in a fairytale wedding. The ceremony was intimate just as the couple wanted it, with only a handful of friends and family members in attendance. For Neetu Kapoor, the low-key wedding functions were nothing less than a dream.

Speaking to Film Companion, Neetu said, “For the mehendi, there were only 20 people, and 7-8 friends. We did a surprise item for them and we did it in one day–Dholida, Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali and Tenu Leke. That was really too much fun.” Neetu also revealed that Ranbir had hints about the surprise for him, as he had seen the choreographer when he was face-timing Neetu. Yet, he pretended to be oblivious to the planning of the whole gig till the actual function.

Speaking about the baraat, Neetu laughed, “The best part was the baraat, which went from 5th to the 7th floor. In the passage we were dancing to bhangra. I wanted the full ghodi ritual, but then also we thought the paps would come and it would become a crazy thing. So I said forget the whole thing, we’ll just go from the 5th to the 7th floor.” Neetu also added that they were planning for two years, including hunting venues in South Africa, and finally narrowed the location to their home. “This is the way it should be. But if my husband (Rishi Kapoor) was alive, it could not be like this. He wanted the big one. Showman ka beta hai,” Neetu said, adding that Ranbir would have convinced him. “Ranbir and Alia wouldn’t have liked the big hoo-ha.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who fell in love while shooting for their film Brahmastra, tied the knot on April 14, this year. Ranbir had earlier revealed that they were meant to seal the deal in 2020 itself, had it not been for the pandemic. Both the stars have a host of films in the pipeline. While Ranbir has Brahmastra and Shamshera, Alia has Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.