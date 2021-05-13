Neetu Kapoor on not staying with Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima: ‘I tell them stay in my heart, don’t stand on my head’

Actor Neetu Kapoor has opened up about how she prizes her privacy and has chosen to stay on at her residence after husband Rishi Kapoor passed away last year. The actor has said in a new interview that she wants her children, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima, to be settled in their own lives. “I tell them stay in my heart, don’t stand on my head,” she said.

Neetu, who will be soon making a comeback to the movies with Jug Jugg Jeeyo, said she likes her privacy. Even when Riddhima was staying with her after Rishi Kapoor’s death during the last year’s lockdown, Neetu wanted her to go back to her home in Delhi and be with her husband Bharat Sahni.

“I want them to be busy with their lives. I say mere dil mein raho, mere sar pe mat chadho (stay in my heart, don’t stand on my head). When Riddhima was with me for the pandemic, I was so stressed for one year because she couldn’t go back. I used to get so restless. I used to tell her Riddhima to go back, Bharat is alone. I was literally pushing her away. I like my privacy. I am used to this way of life,” Neetu told Filmfare in a latest interview.

Riddhima Kapoor with mother Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor/Instagram) Riddhima Kapoor with mother Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor/Instagram)

The 62-year-old actor recalled how it was difficult for her to manage when Riddhima went to London for her studies, but she was not as affected when Ranbir left India for his education. “I remember when Riddhima was going to London to study I used to howl for days. If someone would even come to meet her and say goodbye I used to start crying. But when years later Ranbir went, I didn’t. He told me, mom you don’t love me. But it isn’t that. It was just that I had gotten used to that life, of living away from a child. So when it happened again, I was prepared. I think those times when they were abroad made me stronger and made me feel that I am okay being alone,” shared Neetu.

Riddhima Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor at Ranbir’s birthday lunch. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram) Riddhima Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor at Ranbir’s birthday lunch. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)

After Rishi Kapoor’s death in 2020, Neetu Kapoor has maintained that her children, Ranbir and Riddhima helped her to heal. She earlier said that the two of them supported her and gave her time to heal. Now, she wants them “to be busy with their lives” and stay in her heart.

“They have to get on with their lives. I get happy when they come, but I want them to go back to their homes and be settled. I just say one thing, don’t meet me every day, but stay connected. I don’t want them to be around me all the time, I am very independent that way. I love my life the way it is,” the actor added.

Neetu Kapoor has wrapped up the shoot of her film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in December 2020. Directed by Good Newwz fame Raj Mehta, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.