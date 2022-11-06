Neetu Kapoor on new mom Alia Bhatt’s health: ‘Alia is first class, she is absolutely ok’

Actor Neetu Kapoor, mother of actor Ranbir Kapoor, is overjoyed with the arrival of her grand-daughter earlier today. Neetu shared that new mother and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt is doing fine after the delivery.

As Neetu got out of the car outside her residence, she said, “I am very happy!” When asked who does the baby girl look like, the actor said, “Abhi choti hai, so abhi pata nahi. Aaj hi to huyi hai.” (She is too small as of now to say that. So, I don’t know. She was just born today.)

Neetu also gave an update on Alia Bhatt’s health and said that she is doing well. “Alia is first class, absolutely ok, everything is ok,” she said.

While leaving, when one of the camerapersons remarked that Ranbir Kapoor is a father now, a very happy Neetu exclaimed, “RK is a father now.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had announced the arrival of their daughter through a social media post. The post read, “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love, blessed and obsessed parents, love love love Ranbir and Alia.”

Alia worked throughout her pregnancy. From promoting Brahmastra to launching her own maternity clothing line Edamama, the actor honoured her professional commitments without any delays.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April this year.