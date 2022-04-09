Neetu Kapoor on coping with Rishi Kapoor’s death: ‘My husband was a full-time job, thaka dete they’

Neetu Kapoor in a recent interview opened up about how she has been coping with her husband Rishi Kapoor’s death, and why her children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have asked her to “be busy.”

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Neetu shared that after Rishi’s death, she had lost confidence. She said, “Before Jug Jugg Jeeyo my confidence level was zero, my husband had passed away and I was doing a film just on my own. I went to Chandigarh all alone, my confidence was nothing. Slowly, I’ve got myself here and I am building myself even today. I’d say I’m not a 100% but I am getting there.”

“It is very important to have ‘zindadilli’ (cheerful attitude), or your life ends. You have to be strong and you have to be busy, that was my whole criteria to start work. My kids told me ‘aap busy ho jao, you can’t sit at home’. ”

Neetu said that her life revolved around Rishi. She said, “My husband was a full-time job. I didn’t know where would my life go now. If I had not taken this step (to start work) I don’t know if I’d have recovered.”

She also added, “I was the most unsocial person, I wouldn’t go anywhere, my husband, my kids, my house were my life. But after he passed away I started socialising, meeting people, I am doing a movie, a show. I am not thinking, I want to be busy. I like being happy in life, I don’t like sadness. I run away from sadness. Today I am feeling much better.” She said that Rishi always liked being on the move, and would tire her out. She wouldn’t get time to herself to relax.

Neetu is all set to make her small screen debut with the Colors reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. She will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.