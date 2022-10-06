Neetu Kapoor is ‘touched’ by Niti Taylor’s performance depicting Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s love story; reveals new details from wedding

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor will grace the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 this weekend and will join judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. A video shared by Colors shows Neetu getting nostalgic after Niti Taylor’s dance performance depicting the love story of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The weekend is titled ‘Kapoor special’.

Ranbir-Alia’s journey is depicted in a stunning performance by Niti Taylor and choreographer Akash Thapa. Niti also resembled Alia in terms of clothing, since she was sporting a white and gold lehenga and an identical hairstyle. The duo performed on Ranbir’s song “Khuda Jaane” from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno.

Neetu Kapoor says that she was ‘so touched’ by their performance and recalled the time of the baraat during Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding. She said that when they were dancing at the baraat, there was not much space for them to move and so they had to just move their hands in the air.

After Niti Taylor’s performance, everybody including Neetu gets on the stage and they shake their legs to the popular song “Nach Punjaaban” from Juggjug Jeeyo.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April. In June, they announced their pregnancy via social media. Alia shared a picture from the hospital with the ultrasound screen and wrote in the caption, “Our baby ….. coming soon.”