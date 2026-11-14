‘You don’t deserve it’: Neetu Kapoor recalls missing Diwali at mother-in-law’s home

The Kapoor family is famously known for its love of food and celebrations, with Raj Kapoor is particularly remembered for hosting grand gatherings and throwing some of the biggest parties for his Bollywood peers. The family continues to uphold this tradition, especially during Christmas every year. Recently, speaking to The Curly Tales, Neetu Kapoor recalled how her in-laws loved entertaining guests and were very particular about their Diwali traditions. She also shared a heartwarming anecdote about her mother-in-law, Krishna Raj Kapoor, tearing up an envelope full of money after her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, missed the family’s Diwali celebrations.

Recalling her early days in the Kapoor household, Neetu said that the table would always be full of food whenever the family hosted a celebration. She said her late father-in-law “loved to see his family eat” and this was “his way of feeling happy.”

She then recalled the family’s Diwali traditions and how everyone would gather at Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor’s home in Chembur after performing puja at their respective homes.

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Actor Raj Kapoor with his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor. Express archive photo Actor Raj Kapoor with his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor. Express archive photo

“Mom used to have these envelopes ready for everyone,” she said suggesting that the enveloped would be full of cash. However, one Diwali, things did not go as planned because Rishi was caught up with work. Recalling the incident, Neetu said, “Next day, we went to meet her and she took out the envelope, took out the money, and she tore the envelope.”

Neetu recalled her mother-in-law’s reaction and shared, “She said, ‘You don’t deserve it. I missed you yesterday’. It’s just that she had so much love. She just commanded love, she didn’t demand it.” Neetu also revealed that she has carried forward the family tradition and is now the one handing out envelopes to her children, Ranbir and Riddhima, during Diwali celebrations.

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In the same interview, Neetu also described her mother-in-law as a “big joker” and recalled how she would often make her laugh with her witty observations, even in the most unexpected situations. She recalled how when they once visited someone’s prayer meet where everyone was in mourning but her mother-in-law noticed someone’s “weird outfit.” “She came to me with a straight face and said, ‘Make this for me,’ and I couldn’t stop laughing. I said, ‘Mom, someone’s prayer meet is happening,'” she recalled. She also shared that both her children, Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor, adored their grandmother.

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Film star Raj Kapoor with his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor. Express archive photo Film star Raj Kapoor with his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor. Express archive photo

Speaking to SCREEN in 2024, Neetu’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also recalled some of her fondest childhood memories with her grandparents. She shared: “One of mine and Ranbir’s best childhood memories is spending our weekends with both our grandparents at the Chembur house. Every weekend, both my brother and I used to go there, and even take our friends for sleepovers sometimes. They used to be overjoyed to have us and all the other kids.”

Recalling her grandfather’s love for cooking, Riddhima added: “He used to cook on his own. My grandfather used to prepare our favourite dishes. I loved the macaroni and cheese; it was our staple. It was in his style, unka hi tadka tha. There was a secret ingredient, I am sure. They used to make it with so much love. I can literally taste the flavour even today. It was yummy.”

After Krishna Raj Kapoor’s death in 2018, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share an emotional note remembering her mother-in-law. She wrote: “She was such a huge influence in my life. Admired her elegance with generosity, warmth! She will always stay in my heart.” Neetu and Rishi were in the US at the time for his cancer treatment.

Raj Kapoor passed away in 1988 at the age of 63, while his wife, Krishna Raj Kapoor, died in 2018 at the age of 87.