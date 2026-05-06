Neetu Kapoor was in disbelief over daughter Riddhima’s Bollywood debut at 45: ‘I laughed loudly’

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is set to become the ‘oldest’ Kapoor woman to make her acting debut. At 45, the entrepreneur and daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor is all set to step into films with Daadi Ki Shaadi. Happily married and a mother to a 15-year-old daughter, Riddhima faced the camera on a film set for the very first time last year. The film also marks Neetu Kapoor’s return to the big screen after four years. The cast recently sat down together to talk about the film, during which Neetu Kapoor admitted that her first reaction to the idea of Riddhima doing the movie was one of complete disbelief.

Neetu’s reaction to Riddhima debuting in film

Recalling the moment she was approached about casting her daughter, Neetu said, “When I got a call asking if Riddhima would do this film, I laughed loudly and said, ‘Riddhima? Movies? No, no.’ Then I put the phone down and thought, how can I make the decision on her behalf? So I called Riddhima and asked if she would do the film. She laughed even more than I did and then said, ‘Why not?’

Kapil Sharma recalled that Riddhima’s name came up organically when the team was figuring out who would play the role of Neetu’s character’s daughter on screen.

“When the casting for the daughter’s role was being discussed, the team said there is one character left — who should play Neetu ji’s daughter? Everyone thought of Ridhima at the same time. But the doubt in everyone’s mind was the same — will Ridhima agree? And then when she came, her very first shot on the first day was so natural. It is in your blood,” Kapil said, addressing Riddhima directly.

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Getting Neetu Singh on board

Getting Neetu Singh on board was its own journey. Kapil revealed that when director Ashish R Mohan went to narrate the script to her, Neetu initially made it clear she wasn’t looking to work out of financial need or career pressure.

“When director Ashish went to Neetu maam to give the narration, she told him — I will not do a film for money, I do not need work, I am in a family space right now,” Kapil shared.

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Ashish picked up the story from there. “I asked Neetu ma’am how long she wanted the narration to be. I told her it could be wrapped up in half an hour or stretch to three hours. We began narrating, and it ended up lasting two hours and forty minutes. She listened to the entire thing. After the narration, she said, ‘I still don’t know whether I will do the film or not, but this film should definitely be made.’ We got into the car, and within 15–20 minutes, we received a call saying Neetu ji was doing the film,” he said.

Riddhima on her debut

Earlier, in a conversation with SCREEN, Riddhima opened up about making her acting debut and shared how emotional the experience has been for her.

“It truly feels surreal and deeply emotional. There’s a sense of everything coming full circle. I know my father is always with me, blessing me in anything and everything that I choose to do. That thought gives me a lot of strength and comfort,” she said.

About Daadi Ki Shaadi

Directed by Ashish R. Mohan, Daadi Ki Shaadi stars Neetu alongside Kapil Sharma in a family entertainer centred on relationships, emotions, and light-hearted drama. The ensemble cast also includes Riddhima Kapoor, R. Sarathkumar, Yograj Singh, Tejaswini Kolhapure, Aditi Mittal, Nikhat Khan, Vidhaan Sharma, and Swarna Pandey. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 8.