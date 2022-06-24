Neetu Kapoor: Child artiste to superstar, looking at her Bollywood career as she returns with Jugjugg Jeeyo

Grace, dignity and vivacity — that’s what comes to mind when one thinks of Neetu Kapoor. It has been a while since we’ve seen her on screen, but the wait is coming to an end with Raj Mehta’s Jugjugg Jeeyo, Neetu lights up the screen with her dancing skills, smiles and elegance. She plays the role of Varun Dhawan’s mother, a woman who has no clue that her husband (Anil Kapoor) is out to divorce her.

Apart from a handful of cameos, Neetu, who largely ruled the 70’s in Bollywood, had largely steered away from films ever since her marriage to Rishi Kapoor in 1980. Nevertheless, she managed to stay in the limelight with her stunning public appearances, and her dignified manner of speaking and shutting down rumours.

As a child artiste

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

At the age of six, Neetu made her debut with the film Suraj in 1966, and became famous as ‘Baby Sonia’. It is believed that Vyjayanthimala spotted her and suggested her name to the director. Two years later, she played Roopa in Devendra Goel’s comedy Dus Lakh (1966). Do Kaliyaan (1968), where she played the double role of twins who reunite the estranged parents, established her in the film industry. Directed by R Krishnan and S Panju, it was the remake of the Tamil movie Kuzhandaiyum Deivamum and inspired by The Parent Trap (1961). Her other films as a child artiste were Waaris and Pavitra Paapi.

The peak of stardom

At the age of 15, she bagged her first lead role in Rickshawala opposite Randhir Kapoor. The film might have flopped, but her dance number Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in Yaadon Ki Baarat soon became a sensation. Later, her on-screen pairing with Rishi Kapoor in films like Rafoo Chakkar and Khel Khel Main established them as a popular on-screen Bollywood couple, and they went on to star in over 11 films. However, her most prominent hits of the era were Deewar, Kaala Patthar, Amar Akbar Anthony and Kabhi Kabhie. Within a decade, Neetu rose to superstardom and starred in over 70 films, delivering several iconic hits where she played the lead actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

During her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show last year, Neetu recalled the height of her fame and how ‘300-400’ people would stand outside her balcony, just for a glimpse of her. “I did maximum films between 1973 to 1980, around 70 to 80. I started at 5 and married at 20, it was 15 years of long experience in working. I had nothing against fame because I was a superstar as in when I used to move out from my balcony, there were around 300–400 people standing and cheering baby Sonia.” She added that it was ‘chaotic’ to handle both Rishi Kapoor and her career, so she gave up on films after marriage. “So, to be famous was not a big thing and then Rishi Kapoor came into my life who wanted my time, and due to which it was a bit chaotic to handle both films and Rishi, so I gave up on films,” she said.

Post-marriage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

After marriage, Neetu steered clear of films. In 2016, she told Times Of India, “I was 14 when I met Rishi. My mom did not like it when she heard about our affair. She would get very upset when he would flirt with me… When Rishi proposed to me and I broke the news of my wedding, mom was very happy for me. Soon after, I announced my marriage, returned all my signing amounts and gave notices to all my producers that I would be getting married in a year’s time. I had shot one scene of Manmohan Desai’s Naseeb and it had to be re-shot.”

Since 1983, Neetu has appeared only in a handful of cameos, including Love Aaj Kal, Besharam and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which mostly starred Rishi Kapoor. After Rishi Kapoor passed away, Neetu Kapoor has always explained that Jugjugg Jeeyo helped her back on her feet and cope with depression. It wasn’t completely easy to get back in front of the camera, as Neetu told Indian Express. ” “When we were half way through the movie, I’d tell a friend that it is not my cup of tea, I don’t want to do it, I don’t want to go on set, I was so stressed. Now, however, I feel much better and I want to do more work. It is all about confidence, and I am gaining it back.”

We expect to see more of Neetu Kapoor as she said that she is ready to act more. “It keeps you busy, it is like a job. Acting is my occupation. What else can I do, I am all alone. Nobody lives with me, both my children are married. So, what do I do? I’d be very sad thinking about my past and my husband. So, I decided that it is better to be busy, kaam karte raho, dil behel jaataa hai. So, it is a good thing.”