Neetu Kapoor has a hilarious response to photographer’s question, ‘Bahu kab aa rahi hai?’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding is an eagerly awaited event. Recently, Ranbir’s mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor had to field a question about the couple’s wedding date. And, her reaction left many amused.

In a video, Neetu is seen walking on the set of her dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. A photographer is then heard asking the actor when will her son get married. “Bahu kab aa rahi hai ghar (When will your daughter-in-law come home?)” To this, Neetu just gestured towards the sky, hinting that only God knows the answer to the question.

Her reaction left many fans amused. One user wrote in the comments section, “😂😂 priceless reaction.” Another wrote, “Upar wale ko pta hai 😂” A few also noticed how “beautiful” Neetu looked in the video.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating since 2017 (Photo: Express Archives) Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating since 2017 (Photo: Express Archives)

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor talked about his wedding date. While promoting his father Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen, the actor told Film Companion, “I don’t know when I’m going to get married. We haven’t really decided on a date. But that’s definitely on the cards. We’ve not printed those cards yet, but it is on the cards!”

Ranbir and Alia have been dating for a while now. Alia had earlier said, “In my head, I am married to Ranbir. In fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time”.

The much-adored couple has completed the shoot of their long-awaited film Brahmastra. The movie will hit theatres in September this year.