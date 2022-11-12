Grandmother Neetu Kapoor gives fresh update on Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s baby: ‘She is first class’

The arrival of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s baby daughter has been celebrated by their families and fans in equal measure. Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, was spotted at the Mumbai international airport on Saturday, and was asked how the baby is doing. She gave a fresh update on her granddaughter’s health, and said that she’s “first class”.

Neetu was spotted at the airport, where the paparazzi tried to strike a conversation with her. Videos of the interaction have been shared online. They asked her, “Neetu ji bacchhi kaisi hai abhi, chhoti bacchhi (How is the baby)?“ Neetu first showed concern by asking the photographers to take care and not trip, and then smiled and said, “Bohot acchhi hai, ekdum first class (She’s doing well, first class).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter on Sunday, November 6. The same day, when Neetu was seen exiting the hospital where Alia delivered the baby, the paparazzi asked her how she’s feeling after having met her new granddaughter. To this, Neetu had responded by saying, “Why do you always ask me all this? What do I say? I am very happy!”

She was then asked who the baby looks like, Alia or Ranbir. Neetu said, “She is too small right now, just born today. So hard to say right now, but she is very cute.”