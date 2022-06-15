Neetu Kapoor finds her ‘chhoti Alia’ on Dance Deewane Juniors. Watch video

Neetu Kapoor, who is currently judging Dance Deewane Juniors on Colors, is mighty impressed with contestant Riddhi. In the upcoming episode of the dance reality show, we will see Neetu indulge in some adorable moments with the little girl, even calling her “chhoti Aalia”.

In a promo shared by the social media handles of Colors, we see how Neetu pampers Riddhi, calling her cute. Going by Riddhi’s attire, it looks like she’ll be dancing on a song from Alia starrer Gangubai Kathaiwadi.

Riddhi ki performance ne jeeta Neetu ji ka dil. Tune in to this weekend to watch her performance.

Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Neetu Kapoor’s son and actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14 this year. Neetu recently shared details about Ranbir-Alia’s intimate nuptials. Speaking to Film Companion, the veteran actor said, “For the mehendi, there were only 20 people, and 7-8 friends. We did a surprise item for them and we did it in one day–Dholida, Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali and Tenu Leke. That was really too much fun.”

On the work front, while Neetu will return to the big screen with Jugjugg Jeeyo later this month, Ranbir and Alia will share screen space in Brahmastra. The trailer of the Ayan Mukerji film was released on Wednesday.