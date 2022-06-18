scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Neetu Kapoor feels ‘lucky’ that Alia Bhatt has joined the family: ‘I feel the change in Ranbir also’

Neetu Kapoor, who will next be seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo, was recently asked about how her life has changed after the marriage of her son Ranbir Kapoor.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 18, 2022 11:27:15 am
Neetu Kapoor, alia bhattNeetu Kapoor has earlier also expressed her happiness about Alia Bhatt's presence in her house. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram, Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor is actively promoting her upcoming release Jugjugg Jeeyo and in one of the promotional interviews, the new mother-in-law was asked about her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt. Alia and Ranbir got married in an intimate yet lavish ceremony in April.

Neetu said she feels so happy as Alia “brings so much love and warmth to him (Ranbir). I feel the change in him also. So they are very good together and that makes me happy.” Neetu added that she feels “lucky” that Alia has joined her family. She told ETimes, “So life has really changed and I am so content actually. You know that tension ‘Shaadi nahi hui, shaadi nahi hui’, now it’s done. That way I am very happy and content.”

Also Read |Neetu Kapoor is asked who’ll run the show at home now daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt is here: ‘Sirf bahu ki chale…’

Neetu had earlier expressed her happiness about Alia’s presence in her home. On the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, she was asked who will run the show after Alia’s arrival. Neetu responded, “Khaali bahu ki, main chahti hu sirf bahu ki chale (Only my daughter-in-law. I want her to have the last word).”

Alia and Ranbir’s wedding was held at their home in Bandra, Mumbai. The opulent and yet intimate event was attended by close friends and family members of the couple.

Jugjugg Jeeyo is scheduled to release on June 24. The Raj Mehta film also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.

