scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Neetu Kapoor fakes happy face in new photo, reveals reality behind dancing in ‘freezing weather’

Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor is shooting for her next feature film Letters to Mr Khanna. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath, along with veteran star Asrani.

neetu kapoorNeetu Kapoor on the set of her next film, Letters to Mr Khanna. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor has had a good year, both personally and professionally. While she became a grandmother with the birth of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter, she also tasted success professionally with the release of her film JugJugg Jeeyo. Now, the actor is busy shooting for her next film, Letters to Mr Khanna. Recently, she shared a new photo from the set of the film on Instagram revealing the reality behind the ‘happy faces’.

In the photo, Neetu is seen sitting on a chair in a saree and smiling as she looks at something with her other crew members. The caption of the photo revealed the details behind the click. Neetu wrote, “Faking happy faces !!! In reality it’s 4 a.m dancing in freezing weather since two nights 🥶😩😴.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

The film’s co-director Karishma Chavan replied to Neetu’s post. She wrote, “❤️❤️❤️ it’s an honour to have you bringing our creation alive❤️❤️❤️.” Some of the actor’s fans also reacted to the photo and appreciated her for her ‘dedication’ towards work. One of them wrote, “Neetu mam you are magical❤️ Lot of learnings from you…Hats offf to your energy, najakat and superb dancing❤️.” Another added, “Most vibrant personality in bollywood.” One of them was also impressed with how ‘gorgeous’ Kapoor looked even in the freezing weather.

Also read |I just want to keep myself happy and occupied: Neetu Kapoor

Lionsgate India Studios’ first feature film Letters To Mr Khanna is being directed by Milind Dhaimade. It also stars Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath, along with veteran star Asrani. Neetu Kapoor and Asrani are reuniting on a film after 47 years. Kapoor had earlier shared a picture of herself with Asrani from the film’s set and had written, “On set with Asrani ji after 47 years. Unreal.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...Premium
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...Premium
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...

Talking about Letters to Mr Khanna, Neetu Kapoor had told PTI, “It goes beyond the regular mother-son story and explores a different side that sets a unique tone to the rom-com genre. I am excited to be part of Lionsgate Studios’ first production, in a movie, I believe will touch hearts and remain close to my heart.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 12:13:02 pm
Next Story

In UK, 100 companies sign up for four-day work week

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra 8 celebrity photos
Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close