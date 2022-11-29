Neetu Kapoor fakes happy face in new photo, reveals reality behind dancing in ‘freezing weather’

Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor has had a good year, both personally and professionally. While she became a grandmother with the birth of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter, she also tasted success professionally with the release of her film JugJugg Jeeyo. Now, the actor is busy shooting for her next film, Letters to Mr Khanna. Recently, she shared a new photo from the set of the film on Instagram revealing the reality behind the ‘happy faces’.

In the photo, Neetu is seen sitting on a chair in a saree and smiling as she looks at something with her other crew members. The caption of the photo revealed the details behind the click. Neetu wrote, “Faking happy faces !!! In reality it’s 4 a.m dancing in freezing weather since two nights 🥶😩😴.”

The film’s co-director Karishma Chavan replied to Neetu’s post. She wrote, “❤️❤️❤️ it’s an honour to have you bringing our creation alive❤️❤️❤️.” Some of the actor’s fans also reacted to the photo and appreciated her for her ‘dedication’ towards work. One of them wrote, “Neetu mam you are magical❤️ Lot of learnings from you…Hats offf to your energy, najakat and superb dancing❤️.” Another added, “Most vibrant personality in bollywood.” One of them was also impressed with how ‘gorgeous’ Kapoor looked even in the freezing weather.

Lionsgate India Studios’ first feature film Letters To Mr Khanna is being directed by Milind Dhaimade. It also stars Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath, along with veteran star Asrani. Neetu Kapoor and Asrani are reuniting on a film after 47 years. Kapoor had earlier shared a picture of herself with Asrani from the film’s set and had written, “On set with Asrani ji after 47 years. Unreal.”

Talking about Letters to Mr Khanna, Neetu Kapoor had told PTI, “It goes beyond the regular mother-son story and explores a different side that sets a unique tone to the rom-com genre. I am excited to be part of Lionsgate Studios’ first production, in a movie, I believe will touch hearts and remain close to my heart.”