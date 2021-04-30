Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima pen emotional notes for Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visit her

Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered Rishi Kapoor in emotional notes on his first death anniversary. Both of them shared throwback photos with the late actor and wrote how much they miss him and his “wise cracks”, his “wise advice” and his “anecdotes”. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also seen reaching Neetu’s home on Friday. Ranbir and Alia had both tested positive for the coronavirus and have recovered now. They also visited the Maldives earlier this month.

Posting a monochrome picture of herself with Rishi Kapoor from their younger days, Neetu remembered how the last year has been full of sorrow as she lost the love of her life. She wrote, “All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks : his anecdotes !!”

The Amar Akbar Anthony actor has remembered her late husband with a smile and has accepted that “life will never be the same without him.” She added, “We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever 🌸 we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on …. 🙏💕💕💕🌸🌸🌸#rishikapoor”.

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima shared a collage of pictures on her father’s first death anniversary. In a heartfelt note, she wrote, “If only i could hear you call me mushk once more …” She also quoted the poet Dorothy Mae Cavendish as she added, “‘Until we meet again we think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again.’– Dorothy Mae Cavendish”

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling with cancer for almost two years. As he died, his family released a statement that mentioned how Bollywood’s heartthrob was full of life even during his fight against cancer. “He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears,” the statement read.