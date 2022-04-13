Neetu Kapoor puts an end to speculation, confirms Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding date and venue. Watch

The groom-to-be’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have finally confirmed the wedding date of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. On Wednesday, Ranbir and Alia hosted a pre-wedding function at Vastu apartment in Pali Hill. After the function, as Neetu and Riddhima posed for the photographers, they were asked the obvious question, ‘When is the wedding?’ and after months of speculation, they revealed the truth.

Neetu and Riddhima shared that the wedding is on Thursday, April 14. When asked about the venue of the wedding, Neetu said, “Ghar Pe. Vastu.”

In another video, the photographers asked them to say a few words about Alia. Neetu said, “She is the best.” And Riddhima said, “She is so cute, just like a doll.”

Alia and Ranbir’s pre-wedding function of haldi and mehendi was attended by their family members and close friends. Alia’s parents Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, her sisters Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and brother Rahul Bhatt were all clicked at the venue. Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima were clicked along with his cousins Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain. His aunt Rima Jain was also photographed at the venue.

Filmmakers Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji were also spotted arriving for the pre-wedding function.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating each other since 2017, when they started shooting for Mukerji’s Brahmastra. This is the couple’s first film together, although at one point they were set to make their debut in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film when Alia was still a pre-teen.