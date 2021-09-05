Neetu Kapoor celebrates Rishi Kapoor’s birthday with Randhir Kapoor, David Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha. See pics, videos

On the late Rishi Kapoor’s birthday, Neetu Kapoor celebrated the evening with Rumi Jaffery, Shatrughan Sinha, David Dhawan, Randhir Kapoor, fashion designer Mohini Chabria, among other close friends. The small party included some good food, as well as a photo frame saying, ‘Celebrating Chintu ji’. There was also a video of the group singing happy birthday for him, with his cardboard cut-out. Photos were shared on their social media pages, which quickly went viral on fan pages.

Neetu shared a series of photos from the get-together, and thanked Rumi Jaffery for the party. She showed fans a photo of the food, with the words ‘Happy Birthday Chintu’ graffitied on the plate.

Neetu Kapoor rang in Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary with their close friends. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram) Neetu Kapoor rang in Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary with their close friends. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Mohini Chabria shared several photos as well, including one with Neetu where they posed with a cardboard cut-out of Rishi Kapoor.

The video of the group singing went viral on fan pages as well.

Rishi Kapoor passed away last year, after a long battle with cancer. Neetu Kapoor had written an emotional post, remembering Rishi and the final days they spent together. “I learnt a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC .. how we celebrated when his blood counts were high .. we dined shopped laughed .. in his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better .. hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today !!! I can picture him how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday !! I’m sure he is celebrating with his family up there. Happy birthday Kapoor Saab,” she wrote.

On his birthday, on Saturday, Riddhima Kapoor shared the first posters for his final film, Sharmaji Namkeen. After his death in April last year, Paresh Rawal stepped in to complete the film.