Neetu Kapoor celebrates 64th birthday with ‘familia’ in London, gorges on Chinese food and misses Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, who celebrated her 64th birthday yesterday with her friends and family in London, has shared some inside pictures of her birthday lunch. The get-together was attended by her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni, granddaughter Samaira Sahni, Reema Jain, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and other Kapoor family members. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, “Birthday lunch with familia.”

On her Instagram stories, Neetu Kapoor had posted a series of reposts and she captioned one of them, “Major missing @aliaabhatt and RK,” with heart emoticons.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently busy with professional commitments. While Ranbir is busy promoting his upcoming movie Shamshera, Alia was in Portugal filming her debut Hollywood movie Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot. The soon-to-be parents did, however, send beautiful white roses to Neetu Kapoor with the note, “Happy birthday mom, love you lots.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a glimpse of Neetu enjoying Chinese food. She wrote, “Chinese lunch is a must on birthdays.”

Neetu Kapoor was last seen in Raj Mehta’s JugJugg Jeeyo, which also starred Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in lead roles.