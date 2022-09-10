scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Neetu Kapoor calls Brahmastra ‘outstanding, amazing’: ‘Ending is superb’

After watching Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor's mother, actor Neetu Kapoor told Ayan Mukerji that the film's "ending is superb."

neetu kapoor- ayan mukerji- ranbir kapoor- alia bhattRanbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt held a special screen of their film Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva in Mumbai recently. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, finally hit the theatres on Friday. In a recent video, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor can be heard giving her opinion on the Ayan Mukerji directorial. Neetu is Ranbir’s mother, and Alia’s mother-in-law.

She called the film “outstanding, amazing” in her chat with Ayan. “Ending is superb. It is outstanding, amazing. But it will… initially it takes time, but once the film takes off… (smiles),” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

Neetu watched the film at a special screening that was held for the film fraternity in Mumbai on Thursday. Others from the Kapoor and Bhatt family were present at the screening. Alia Bhatt’s father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt, were also present.

Also Read |Kangana Ranaut declares Brahmastra a ‘disaster’, says Karan Johar ‘tried to ride Hinduism and south wave’

Brahmastra opened with mixed reviews on Friday. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars and wrote, “Despite all those non-stop computer graphics, the opulence of the sets, the starry array, the film’s commitment to its razzle dazzle, we never really buy into it completely. I had to work hard to fall into it, and I kept falling out of it. Straight up you can see why: the film gets imprisoned in clunky writing which leads to confused patches, and its uneasy tone switches, which never lets the film settle. Why is there a ‘tapori’ element to Shiva’s dialogues to start with, and where does it go? Why do his BFFs disappear without giving us a reason? If the bad guys have super powers, why do they use man-made machine guns? Why does some of the humour appear forced? Questions, questions. And oh those on-the-nose product placements, which includes Mac laptops and Jio cellphones. Really?”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 02:53:32 pm
