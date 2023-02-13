Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt ‘mil ki dil’ as they hug and kiss at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s reception, fans ask ‘where’s Ranbir Kapoor?’

Alia Bhatt made a glamorous entrance at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception. The actor was dressed in a mauve saree, with her hair left loose. She greeted her mother-in-law, actor Neetu Kapoor and the two shared a few hugs before posing for the paparazzi. Neetu Kapoor shared the video on her Instagram stories, with the caption, “Mil ki Dil.”

On the pap’s video, fans commented on how beautiful the mother and daughter-in-law looked. “Rk is the luckiest. His mom and wife are the best,” one added. “I love their relationship.” Others wondered why Ranbir Kapoor did not attend the wedding reception. “Alia is looking so stunning but where’s Ranbir Kapoor.”

Alia and Sidharth’s relationship dates back to 2012, when they both made their debut together with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. They were assumed to be dating for a couple of years, before calling it quits in 2016-2017. In 2019, Sidharth addressed their relationship to Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan and said that there was no bitterness between them. “It is civil. It’s been a while. It happens. It is like any other relationship. I have known her (Alia) for much longer. I did know her even before we were dating. Not that we met as a particular girlfriend-boyfriend thing. So it’ll remain.” In fact, during her appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 7 last year, Kiara Advani mentioned that she wanted Alia to be a part of her bachelorette.

Alia tied the knot with Ranbir last year in April and welcomed their daughter Raha in November. On the work front, Alia will next be seen in the film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, which has been slated for a July release this year.