Monday, July 09, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

Inside Neetu Kapoor’s birthday bash: Ranbir Kapoor joins fam-jam

Actor Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 60th birthday in Paris along with Riddhima Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 9, 2018 9:53:39 am
ranbir kapoor family photo Ranbir Kapoor joined Neetu Kapoor birthday celebrations in Paris.
The Kapoors, including Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor, celebrated Neetu Kapoor’s birthday in Paris. Neetu, who started her acting career at the age of 8, celebrated her 60th birthday on June 8.

Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted photos from the birthday celebration on her Instagram account. One of the photos she posted was a collage of Neetu over the years. She captioned her post, ” #60goinon16 ‘Happiest bday to my lifeline’ – I love you so much mom”.

Some fan pages also have videos from the family get-together. In one of the videos, we see a man singing for Neetu.

Here are some photos from the birthday bash:

neetu kapoor family Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable photo of her family.(Photo credit: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram) ranbir kapoor at neetu singh birthday Ranbir Kapoor posed with sister Riddhima and Krishna Kapoor during the birthday bash.(Photo credit: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram) Ranbir Kapoor with rishi kapoor The entire Kapoor family gathered for a dinner.(Photo credit: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram) riddhima kapoor wishing mother neetu singh happy birthday Riddhima Kapoor shared a collage wishing Neetu Kapoor a very happy birthday.(Photo credit: riddhimakapoorsahniofficial/Instagram) riddhima kapoor with neetu singh and daughter Riddhima Kapoor shared a photo of Neetu Kapoor with granddaughter Samara.(Photo credit: riddhimakapoorsahniofficial/Instagram) riddhima and ranbir kapoor on neetu chandra birthday celebrations A selfie moment of Riddhima and Ranbir.(Photo credit: riddhimakapoorsahniofficial/Instagram)

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is enjoying the success of his recent release Sanju. The actor has started his next project Brahmastra, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor will enthrall the audience with his next titled Mulk, which stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

