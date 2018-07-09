Inside Neetu Kapoor’s birthday bash: Ranbir Kapoor joins fam-jam

The Kapoors, including Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor, celebrated Neetu Kapoor’s birthday in Paris. Neetu, who started her acting career at the age of 8, celebrated her 60th birthday on June 8.
Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted photos from the birthday celebration on her Instagram account. One of the photos she posted was a collage of Neetu over the years. She captioned her post, ” #60goinon16 ‘Happiest bday to my lifeline’ – I love you so much mom”.
Some fan pages also have videos from the family get-together. In one of the videos, we see a man singing for Neetu.
Here are some photos from the birthday bash:
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is enjoying the success of his recent release Sanju. The actor has started his next project Brahmastra, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt.
Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor will enthrall the audience with his next titled Mulk, which stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App