Neetu Kapoor bids adieu to Rishi Kapoor, writes ‘End of our story’

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor got married in 1980. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram) Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor got married in 1980. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Actor Neetu Kapoor took to social media to bid goodbye to her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor. She posted a photo of the actor and wrote in the caption, “End of our story.”

In the picture, Rishi Kapoor can be seen smiling and enjoying a glass of whiskey.

On Thursday, the Kapoor family had shared a statement that read, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.”

Earlier today, Amitabh Bachchan also took to social media to remember his late friend. He shared a song from their last film together 102 Not Out.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, and he spent more than 11 months in New York for the treatment. He passed away on April 30 in Mumbai.

