Neetu Kapoor attends Rumy Jafry’s daughter’s wedding, Anushka Sharma is in awe of her beauty

Writer-director Rumy Jafry’s daughter Alfia Jafry has tied the knot with Hyderabad based businessman Amir Mohammad Haq. The wedding ceremony took place on August 6 at Taj Falaknuma Palace. The nikaah ceremony was a grand affair with many celebrities such as Randhir Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Satish Kaushik, Ramesh Taurani, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Salma Agha and Sachin Pilgaonkar among others in attendance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Neetu Kapoor, who was one of the guests at the wedding, gave a sneak-peek of the grand affair through her Instagram account. The actor shared a beautiful picture of herself and a selfie with a caption that read, “Going with the flow #everydayisablessing #friends #love #valuerelationships #thankyougod” As soon as she shared the photos, many of her fans and friends from the industry dropped adorable comments. Anushka Sharma complimented Neetu Kapoor as she wrote, “How beautiful you look” in the comment section. Ekta Kapoor commented, “Fab aunty.” YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma shared, “That is my favourite colour and you look stunning in it!”, while her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni tagged Neetu as the “prettiest ever.”

MORE ON RUMI JAFRY'S DAUGHTER | Rhea Chakraborty attends haldi ceremony of Rumi Jafry’s daughter Alfia

See photos from Alfia Jafry’s wedding here:

Alfia Jafry has tied the knot with Hyderabad based businessman Amir Mohammad Haq. (Photo: PR Handout) Alfia Jafry has tied the knot with Hyderabad based businessman Amir Mohammad Haq. (Photo: PR Handout)

Neetu Kapoor was seen taking a selfie at Rumy Jafry’s daughter Alfia Jafry’s wedding. (Photo: PR Handout) Neetu Kapoor was seen taking a selfie at Rumy Jafry’s daughter Alfia Jafry’s wedding. (Photo: PR Handout)

Here’s another still of Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: PR Handout) Here’s another still of Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: PR Handout)

Sachin Pilgaonkar at Rumy Jafry’s daughter Alfia Jafry’s wedding. (Photo: PR Handout) Sachin Pilgaonkar at Rumy Jafry’s daughter Alfia Jafry’s wedding. (Photo: PR Handout)

Tusshar Kapoor with Rumi Jafry. (Photo; PR Handout) Tusshar Kapoor with Rumi Jafry. (Photo; PR Handout)

Rumi Jafry with Sajid Nadiadwala. (Photo: PR Handout) Rumi Jafry with Sajid Nadiadwala. (Photo: PR Handout)

David Dhawan and Satish Kaushik at Rumi Jafry’s daughter wedding. (Photo: PR Handout) David Dhawan and Satish Kaushik at Rumi Jafry’s daughter wedding. (Photo: PR Handout)

Rhea Chakraborty also attended the wedding with her brother Showik. The actor will be seen in Rumy Jafry’s next titled Chehre. However, the actor was absent from the teaser and the posters of the film. When questioned about the same, Rumy assured that the role of Rhea “role hasn’t been cut at all” in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer.

“Rhea is very much a part of the film and her role has not been cut at all,” Rumy told Times of India. Chehre was scheduled for April 9th release but the film was postponed indefinitely due to the rise in Covid-19 cases.

“Due to the rising cases of COVID-19 and new guidelines for cinemas, we are unable to release our movie Chehre on 9th April and have decided to postpone until further notice,” the statement read.