Neetu Kapoor jokingly asks paparazzi, ‘Tu meri bahu ke peeche kyu pada hai?’. Watch

Neetu Kapoor, who has stepped into the limelight after a long hiatus, is enjoying the fun banter with photographers as she sees them every day. Presently a judge on the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, Neetu was recently spotted in the city and as she blessed the photographers with ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ and as she was walking by, one of the photographers had a question for her.

When he said “Madam film mein aapki bahu hai Kiara, unki bhi movie aa rahi hai. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (Ma’am, Kiara, who plays your daughter-in-law in the film also has a film coming out),” Neetu paused and turned. She then broke into a smile and said, “Tu meri bahu ke peeche kyu pada hai yaar? Bahu ka naam tujhe boht pasand hai (Why are you always talking about my daughter-in-law? You really like the word daughter-in-law).” Neetu was clearly amused by this and walked away.

Recently, Karan Kundrra asked Neetu on Dance Deewane Juniors about who will rule the home between her and Alia, Neetu said, “Khaali bahu ki, main chahti hu sirf bahu ki chale (Only daughter-in-law. I want her to have the last word).”

In a previous chat with The Times of India, Neetu had said, “My relationship with my mother-in-law was outstanding. She loved me more than her son and I know it.” She added that she hopes to “have the same equation with Alia because she is outstanding and amazing.”

Neetu Kapoor will soon be seen in Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo where she stars alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul. Neetu has not appeared in a film since 2013’s Besharam, where she starred alongside son Ranbir Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor.