Neetu Kapoor on whether Alia Bhatt asked her for advice before signing Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot: ‘Aajkal ke bachche…’

Actor Neetu Kapoor, who is making her comeback with director Raj Mehta’s JugJugg Jeeyo, has been promoting the film with all her might. At a recent media interaction, Neetu was asked if her daughter-in-law, actor Alia Bhatt, sought her advice before signing her first international project Heart of Stone, with Gal Gadot.

Reacting to this question, Neetu said, “Aajkal ke bachche kisise puchte nahi hai aur wo bhi nayi nayi bahu hai. (Kids these days do not ask anyone for advice, and moreover, she is a new bride). Also it is their life! Agar woh manage kar sakte hai, to Hollywood me kare, Bollywood me jaye, dono khush hai”. (If they can manage, then be it Hollywood or Bollywood, it does not matter. Both industries will be happy to have her).”

The JugJugg Jeeyo actor also added that Alia and Ranbir Kapoor are made for each other, and they are happy. Neetu’s Jugjugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan made his acting debut alongside Alia in Student of The year in 2012. So when he heard Neetu being asked this question about Alia, he said that instead of saying that Alia is getting an opportunity to work with Gal Gadot, they should say that Gal Gadot is getting an opportunity to work with Alia.

Alia started shooting for the Netflix film in May. The actor recently took to her social media platforms to shower love on her Ranbir’s Shamshera poster, which dropped a couple of days ago.

JugJugg Jeeyo, produced by Karan johar’s Dharma Productions, also stars Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, among others. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 24.