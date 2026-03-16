‘Relatives called us liabilities’: Inside Neeti, Shakti and Mukti Mohan’s 3-storey penthouse with 400 plants, which they bought to ‘pamper’ their parents

Singer Neeti Mohan and dancers Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan recently gave a glimpse inside their stunning three-storey penthouse in Mumbai — a home filled with nearly 400 plants. Interestingly, none of the sisters currently live in the sprawling apartment; it is occupied solely by their parents. Growing up, the Mohan sisters often heard relatives call daughters “liabilities”. Determined to challenge that mindset, the sisters decided to do something extraordinary for their parents so they would never feel the absence of having a son. The luxurious apartment, worth crores, is their gift to their parents — who deeply missed their Delhi-style home while adjusting to Mumbai’s apartment culture.

The family recently gave a tour of the 29th-floor penthouse in Kandivali’s Thakur Village to Curly Tales. During the visit, they enjoyed a spread of homemade dishes including Rajasthan’s gatte ki sabzi, Gujarat’s dhokla and dahi bhalla.

The Delhi style entrance of the Mohan house. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube) The Delhi style entrance of the Mohan house. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube)

Talking about the home, the sisters — who had gathered there after their marriages, with Shakti also having moved out — shared, “It has been our house for nearly ten years.”

Explaining the house’s vibrant and lively aesthetics, they added, “We are from Delhi, and there it’s very normal to have spaces for sunrise, sunset and a terrace. Our parents really missed that Delhi feeling here in Mumbai.”

Living room of Shakti Mohan and Neeti Mohan’s house. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube) Living room of Shakti Mohan and Neeti Mohan’s house. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube)

The Mohan sisters showed viewers their expansive living room, dining area and terrace, which is decorated in a distinctly Delhi style with colourful design elements. One of the most striking aspects of the house is its greenery. Almost every corner is filled with plants. The sisters claimed, “Our parents have four daughters, so they have 400 plants in this house. In every corner, you will find a plant.”

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Recalling how they discovered the property, Neeti said, “We had come over for dinner at our neighbour’s house. When we sat on their terrace to eat, we realised it had a 360-degree view. We could even see the stars.”

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The Mohan house has Delhi aesthetics. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube) The Mohan house has Delhi aesthetics. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube)

Shakti added that buying the house was largely her elder sister’s idea. “Didi felt that we should keep our parents extremely pampered. Growing up, people often made them feel bad for having four daughters, calling us liabilities. So we wanted to give them a huge house where they would never feel like they are living in a cramped apartment. Even though our work is mostly in Bandra, a three-storey apartment like this was available only here.”

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Shakti, who has chosen to remain single, also spoke about the pressure she faced from relatives during her younger sister Mukti’s wedding.

Dining area of the Mohan house has a lived-in, relaxed feel to it. (Photo: Curly Tales/Instagram) Dining area of the Mohan house has a lived-in, relaxed feel to it. (Photo: Curly Tales/Instagram)

“I feel freedom and bliss being alone and independent. Every man I was with was very annoying,” she said with a laugh. “But at Mukti’s wedding, everyone kept holding my chin and saying sympathetically, ‘Tumhari bhi shaadi ho jayegi (You will also get married).’”

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The pathway to their beautiful terrace. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube) The pathway to their beautiful terrace. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube)

While the sisters now live with their husbands in different homes, Shakti too eventually moved out from her parents’ home to explore her independence and individuality.

The Mohans’ own a huge terrace. (Photo: Curly Tales/Instagram) The Mohans’ own a huge terrace. (Photo: Curly Tales/Instagram)

According to 99acres, property prices in Thakur Village start at around Rs 3 crore, while a 5 BHK apartment can go up to approximately Rs 14.8 crore.