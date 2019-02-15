Inside Neeti Mohan, Nihar Pandya pre-wedding festivities

Singer Neeti Mohan is all set to marry model-actor Nihar Pandya on February 15, and the pre-wedding functions are on in full swing.

Advertising

On February 14, a mehendi bash was hosted for close friends and relatives of the couple. Neeti and Nihar are getting married at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.

Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira Kashyap and brother Aparshakti Khurana’s Instagram stories feature photos from Neeti and Nihar’s mehendi function. Tennis star Sania Mirza, cricketer Robin Uthappa and a few others were also seen at the bash.

See photos from Neeti Mohan and Nihar Pandya’s mehendi bash:

Photos of Neeti Mohan’s pre-wedding shoot with her sisters Neeti, Mukti and Kriti also viral.

See pre-wedding shoot photos of Neeti Mohan:

Advertising

Neeti Mohan and Nihar Pandya, along with Neeti’s sisters, were recently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. On the show, Nihar had shared how they first met. “A friend of mine was a member of Aasma, the band that Neeti was a part of at the beginning of her career. I asked him several times to introduce us, but that never happened. Coincidentally, I met her in Goa at the same friend’s wedding almost a year ago, and that’s when our love story started,” he said.