Neeti Mohan-Nihaar Pandya announce pregnancy on second wedding anniversary

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya are over the moon as they are expecting their first child. (Photo: Neeti Mohan/Instagram)

Bollywood playback singer Neeti Mohan and actor husband Nihaar Pandya on Monday announced they are expecting their first child. The much in love couple took to Instagram to share the good news with their fans, on their second anniversary.

Neeti posted a series of adorable pictures of herself, showing off the baby bump as the pair looked excitedly at the camera. “1+1= 3 Mommy to be & Daddy to be what better day to announce than our second anniversary!!” Neeti wrote alongside the pictures.

Nihaar also posted the same pictures and expressed his love for Neeti. He added in his caption, “Happy Anniversary my Love You make everything worth it! @neetimohan18“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18)

Neeti Mohan’s dancer sister Shakti Mohan penned a heartwarming post, wishing the couple on their anniversary and also expressing her happiness for becoming a “maasi”.

Posting a stunning picture of herself with Neeti from the latter’s wedding, Shakti wrote, “Walking you down Letting you go. I don’t know how I am managing to smile here but it was killing me inside. I couldn’t believe my sister, my mother, my best friend is not going to live with me anymore. Now when I see you with @nihaarpandya and his family I haven’t seen you happier and content like this ever before. #happyanniversary #2years God bless you both & Whatteeee good news today Congratulations Main Maasi banne wali hoon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakti Mohan (@mohanshakti)

Soon after the announcement, the couple’s friends from the industry like Shraddha Kapoor, Gautam Rode, Gauahar Khan and Tahira Kashyap congratulated them and sent their best wishes. “Yayyy yayyy yayyy cuties,” wrote Tahira. While musician Vishal Dadlani posted, “Love, love, love.” “Omg congratulations you two… God bless always,” wrote Gauahar. Shraddha commented, “Gb!!! Congratulations you guys.” Actor Gautam Rode, ecstatic at the news, wrote, “Arrey wah Mubarak ho tum dono ko , I mean teeno ko.”

Neeti Mohan’s close friend Harshdeep Kaur, who is also expecting her first child, penned an endearing post, congratulating the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshdeep Kaur (@harshdeepkaurmusic)

Harshdeep wrote that she wished her and Neeti’s babies also end up becoming best friends like their mothers and “sing songs together.”

“Can there be a more beautiful coincidence than this!! When I told my Paine @neetimohan18 that I’m expecting… she surprised me by saying Harsh, ‘We’re in this together. Literally.’

Congratulations to you and @nihaarpandya for the upcoming baby and your wedding anniversary too. And I can’t wait to see our babies becoming best friends & singing songs together

Love you!” Harshdeep wrote alongside a picture featuring the singer with her husband Mankeet Singh and Neeti and Nihaar.



Neeti Mohan is known for tracks like “Jiya Re”, “Naino Wale Ne”, “Ishq Wala Love” and “Nazar Laaye”. She tied the knot with Nihaar in 2019 in Hyderabad after dating for almost a year.

The couple had opened about their relationship during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show two years ago, where Nihaar had recounted their love story and how he had been attracted towards Neeti since long before they had even met.