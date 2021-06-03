Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya blessed with a baby boy, ‘maasi’ Harshdeep Kaur sends love to the baby

Singer Neeti Mohan and actor Nihaar Pandya welcomed their first child, a boy, on Wednesday. Calling it a surreal feeling, the “Ishq Wala Love” singer announced the news on social media and said that the feeling of becoming a parent is yet to sink in.

Posting a picture from her pregnancy, where husband Nihaar is seen kissing her forehead as they posed together, Neeti wrote, “Our family, @nihaarpandya & me are ecstatic to have welcomed our Baby Boy yesterday. To hold this little one in my arms is the most surreal feeling ever! Still sinking in 😊 We are overjoyed and Thank every one for the love and wishes ❤️.”

The Manikarnika actor also shared an emotional post thanking his wife for giving him a chance to teach his son everything he learnt from his father. He also informed that both mother and the child are doing fine. “My Beautiful wife gives me the chance to teach our little boy everything my father has taught me. She continues to spread more and more Love into my Life each day. Most importantly, Neeti and our New born are both healthy and fine. Today on this Cloudy / Rainy day in Mumbai, We witnessed our ‘SON-rise’ .. With folded hands 🙏, The Mohan’s and The Pandya’s sincerely Thank God, the Doctors, family, friends and All well wishers are very kind for showering Immense Care, Love and Support on us Always. Thank you All 😇 Gratitude 🙏 @neetimohan18 #gratitude #blessed,” shared Nihaar in a post last night.

Good friend Harshdeep Kaur was the one to break the happy news on social media with a heartfelt post last night. Congratulating the new parents, the “Dilbaro” singer showed her excitement at becoming a ‘maasi’. She also called it a divine connection that both their children were born on the same date but different months. Harshdeep welcomed her son in March with husband Mankeet Singh.

“Yay!!!!! I’m a Maasi to a beautiful Baby Boy 💛👶🏻 Congratulations @neetimohan18 & @nihaarpandya on becoming parents! Call it a divine connection that Neeti’s baby & my Baby both were born on the 2nd 😍 Lots of love to you my soul sister! So so glad that we’re going to experience motherhood together. Can’t wait to hold the little one in my arms 💕,” wrote Harshdeep Kaur.

Many celebrities showered Neeti and Nihaar with congratulatory messages. Actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh sent love to the family, and also said that this was the season of ‘baby boys’. Music director Vishal Dadlani also sent out his regards as he wrote, “Congratulations Neeti and Nihaar and a big welcome to the newbie! Love you guys .”

Stating that they will make great parents, Gauahar Khan replied on Nihaar’s post, “Super congratulations Nihaar and Neeti! God bless the newborn. U guys will make great parents”. Others like Jonita Gandhi, Gautam Rode, Sania Mirza, Tahira Kashyap, Pankhuri Awasthy, Alisha Singh also sent their wishes.

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya met at a friend’s wedding and connected instantly. After dating each other for some time, they tied the knot in 2019. The couple announced their pregnancy in February.