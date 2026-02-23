400kg of gold and 5 armed guards: Neeta Lulla reveals the high-stakes panic on the sets of Aishwarya Rai’s Jodhaa Akbar

Costume designer Neeta Lulla recently revealed that five security guards were assigned to protect Aishwarya Rai's jewellery, during the shoot of Jodhaa Akbar (2008).

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 23, 2026 06:30 PM IST
Aishwarya Rai's jewellery in Jodhaa Akbar was protected by '5 security guards' on set
Indian costume designer Neeta Lulla has worked on many Bollywood films, with her career spanning over three decades. One of her milestone movies was Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2008 historical epic drama Jodhaa Akbar, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. Now, in a recent interview, Neeta revealed that five security guards were appointed to protect Aishwarya’s (who played the role of Jodhaa) precious jewellery on the sets of the film.

The actor’s look was one of the major highlights of Jodhaa Akbar, designed as per Rajput and Mughal styles, featuring 400 kg of gold, precious stones, and sets crafted for more than 600 days. During a conversation with NDTV, the designer shared, “There were around 5 security guards, manning the jewellery room. It was noted down, given to the actor, then taken back, and then again relisted and given back.”

Recalling a funny anecdote form the film’s set, when the team almost thought they lost a jewellery set, Neeta said, “I remember a funny anecdote when a little bead fell off one of the earrings. The security guard came running to me and said that something got lost.”

ALSO READ | From 7 to 80 films a year, Rs 6 cr to Rs 30 cr productions: Sargun Mehta reveals massive ‘boom’ in the Punjabi film industry

She further added, “We all held our breath and asked what got lost, so he said that a bead has gotten lost. Then, we took a sigh of relief. Everyone buzzed walkie talkies and panicked when we thought that a jewellery piece was lost. Everyone came running.”

In fact, even Hrithik Roshan‘s character of the Mughal Emperor Jalaluddin Mohammad Akbar in Jodhaa Akbar, required him to wear heavy armour on his body, especially during the war scenes. When asked if it was uncomfortable for the actor, the designer shared, “Contrary to what I thought that Hrithik would come to me and complain about how much weight I was putting on him, with the armour etc. But, he was very cooperative. On set, this man noticed that his armhole was a quarter inch bigger than the other one, I was shocked, even though I hadn’t noticed that. He is that attentive. He was wearing the armour and asked me to chisel it without taking it off.”

Costume designer Neeta Lulla is popular for several hit films, including, including Devdas (2002), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Chandni (1989), Darr (1993), Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019), and Thalaivii (2021). She has also won National Film Award four times, for her stellar costume design.

