400kg of gold and 5 armed guards: Neeta Lulla reveals the high-stakes panic on the sets of Aishwarya Rai’s Jodhaa Akbar

Indian costume designer Neeta Lulla has worked on many Bollywood films, with her career spanning over three decades. One of her milestone movies was Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2008 historical epic drama Jodhaa Akbar, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. Now, in a recent interview, Neeta revealed that five security guards were appointed to protect Aishwarya’s (who played the role of Jodhaa) precious jewellery on the sets of the film.

The actor’s look was one of the major highlights of Jodhaa Akbar, designed as per Rajput and Mughal styles, featuring 400 kg of gold, precious stones, and sets crafted for more than 600 days. During a conversation with NDTV, the designer shared, “There were around 5 security guards, manning the jewellery room. It was noted down, given to the actor, then taken back, and then again relisted and given back.”