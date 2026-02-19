Neeraj Pandey drops Manoj Bajpayee-starrer’s Ghooskhor Pandat title, Supreme Court closes plea

The Supreme Court disposed of the plea after noting filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s affidavit withdrawing the title of Ghooskhor Pandat and said they expect the matter to be settled completely, putting an end to the controversy.

By: PTI
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 19, 2026 01:42 PM IST
Neeraj Pandey Ghooskhor Pandat titleFilmmaker Neeraj Pandey informed the court that he has withdrawn the title of his upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee, along with all publicity material.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of a plea against the upcoming movie Ghooskhor Pandat after filmmaker Neeraj Pandey informed the court that he has withdrawn the title along with all publicity material. A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan disposed of the plea after taking Pandey’s affidavit on record and said it is expected that there shall be a quietus to this controversy in all respects.

Pandey said in his affidavit that though the new title of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer has not yet been finalised, it will not be similar to the earlier name.

Also read | SC stays Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat, asks makers to change title: ‘Why denigrate a section of society?’

“While the new title has not yet been finalised, I undertake that any title that may hereafter be identified and adopted shall not be similar to, or evocative of, the earlier title in respect of which objections were raised, and shall accurately reflect the narrative,” the filmmaker said.

An old post by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neeraj Pandey (@neerajpofficial)

The top court rapped Pandey on February 12 over the title of his movie, observing that a section of society cannot be denigrated in the name of freedom of expression.

The top court was hearing a plea seeking a stay on the release of the film on the OTT platform Netflix.

The Netflix-bound crime thriller directed by Ritesh Shah and Neeraj Pandey, featuring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The cast includes Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Divya Dutta, Shraddha Das, and Kiku Sharda.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I don't want sympathy': Rajpal Yadav refuses to reveal financial support received from Sonu Sood, Salman Khan
Rajpal Yadav
From Priyadarshan and LJP's movies to Pennum Porattum, unpacking the 'ridiculous' charm of chaotic comedy
What makes Rajesh Madhavan's Pennum Porattum impactful is its use of absurdism and chaotic comedy to address significant topics, giving it far more weight than a mere dramatic treatment could.
Director accuses Dinesh Vijan of stalling his film for 3 years
Maddock Films
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand, Uttarakhand Govt, Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha, Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Secretariat Service Rules 2011, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Indian express news, current affairs
Ignoring rules & red flags, 2 Uttarakhand CMs cleared 227 ad hoc appointments to Vidhan Sabha office
In final push against Maoists, forces zero in on last pockets
In final push against Maoists, forces zero in on last pockets
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Rajpal Yadav
'I don't want sympathy': Rajpal Yadav refuses to reveal financial support received from Sonu Sood, Salman Khan
Avalanche in Switzerland
Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Live: Catch the action from Canberra today. (BCCI)
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I ​Live Cricket Score
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
water chestnuts
This is what happens to the body when you have 5 singhadas or water chestnuts every day for a month
India AI Impact Summit 2026
India AI Impact Summit 2026 live: AI policy decisions, industry announcements, and expert insights
Must Read
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I ​Live Cricket Score
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Live: Catch the action from Canberra today. (BCCI)
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
India AI Impact Summit 2026 live: AI policy decisions, industry announcements, and expert insights
India AI Impact Summit 2026
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Bill Gates a no-show at India AI summit, event marred by organisational chaos
Gates' cancellation comes after the U.S. Department of Justice released emails last month that included communication between late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the Gates Foundation's staff.(Image: Reuters/Justin Tallis)
This is what happens to the body when you have 5 singhadas or water chestnuts every day for a month
water chestnuts
Advertisement
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement