Neeraj Pandey drops Manoj Bajpayee-starrer’s Ghooskhor Pandat title, Supreme Court closes plea

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey informed the court that he has withdrawn the title of his upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee, along with all publicity material.

The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of a plea against the upcoming movie Ghooskhor Pandat after filmmaker Neeraj Pandey informed the court that he has withdrawn the title along with all publicity material. A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan disposed of the plea after taking Pandey’s affidavit on record and said it is expected that there shall be a quietus to this controversy in all respects.

Pandey said in his affidavit that though the new title of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer has not yet been finalised, it will not be similar to the earlier name.

“While the new title has not yet been finalised, I undertake that any title that may hereafter be identified and adopted shall not be similar to, or evocative of, the earlier title in respect of which objections were raised, and shall accurately reflect the narrative,” the filmmaker said.