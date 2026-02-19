Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Neeraj Pandey drops Manoj Bajpayee-starrer’s Ghooskhor Pandat title, Supreme Court closes plea
The Supreme Court disposed of the plea after noting filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s affidavit withdrawing the title of Ghooskhor Pandat and said they expect the matter to be settled completely, putting an end to the controversy.
The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of a plea against the upcoming movie Ghooskhor Pandat after filmmaker Neeraj Pandey informed the court that he has withdrawn the title along with all publicity material. A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan disposed of the plea after taking Pandey’s affidavit on record and said it is expected that there shall be a quietus to this controversy in all respects.
Pandey said in his affidavit that though the new title of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer has not yet been finalised, it will not be similar to the earlier name.
“While the new title has not yet been finalised, I undertake that any title that may hereafter be identified and adopted shall not be similar to, or evocative of, the earlier title in respect of which objections were raised, and shall accurately reflect the narrative,” the filmmaker said.
An old post by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey:
View this post on Instagram
The top court rapped Pandey on February 12 over the title of his movie, observing that a section of society cannot be denigrated in the name of freedom of expression.
The top court was hearing a plea seeking a stay on the release of the film on the OTT platform Netflix.
The Netflix-bound crime thriller directed by Ritesh Shah and Neeraj Pandey, featuring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The cast includes Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Divya Dutta, Shraddha Das, and Kiku Sharda.
After securing interim bail in the decade-old Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, Rajpal Yadav has been speaking to the media and sharing his side of the story. Recently, the actor opened up about the time he spent in jail and revealed that he ate the same food that was served to other inmates.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05