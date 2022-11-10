scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Neeraj Ghaywan recalls how Martin Scorsese’s praise for Masaan felt ‘unreal, magical’: ‘Strange, surreal connection I found with him’

Neeraj Ghaywan spoke about the time he got an email from Martin Scorsese praising Masaan and called it a 'magical' experience.

martin scorsese, masaanDirector Martin Scorsese (right) wrote an email to Neeraj Ghaywan praising Masaan. (Photo: Film poster, Reuters)

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan made a powerful debut with the 2015 film Masaan. In a recent chat with IMDb India, Neeraj recalled that one of the most surreal experiences he had during that time was when he received an email from filmmaker Martin Scorsese praising his debut feature.

Ghaywan shared in the chat that it was his producer Melita Toscan du Plantier who showed Masaan to Scorsese. “My producer Melita Toscan du Plantier had shown Masaan to Martin Scorsese. That sentence still feels unreal to me,” he said. Even though Ghaywan was not present at the screening that Scorsese attended, he was delighted that the Goodfellas director connected with the film’s characters. “Him watching for those hours, connecting with Devi, Deepak and Shalu, laughing with them, falling in love with them and even getting emotional for them, that just made a very strange, surreal connection that I found with him even when I was not there,” he said.

Martin Scorsese wrote to Neeraj Ghaywan after watching Masaan. His note read, “I was finally able to screen your film Masaan, and wanted to congratulate you on a powerful debut feature. Beautifully made, subtly woven and ultimately very moving. Thank you for sharing it with me. All my best, Marty.”

Also Read |Scene Stealer | Pankaj Tripathi revisits Masaan’s deliciously succinct ‘kheer’ sequence: ‘I was initially offered…’

Ghaywan recalled that reading the email felt like a “life changing experience.” He said, “And then to read his email, this lovely note that he had sent. It just felt like one of those really life changing experiences as they say. It was like almost, you wish that slyly this had gone on your epitaph, but not for real. It was simply magical.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hunger

Masaan was an Indo-French production starring Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Tripathi, Richa Chaddha, Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi, among others. The film was screened at the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-11-2022 at 06:29:16 pm
Next Story

Ties with Army Chief Bajwa strained over Punjab CM appointment issue: Imran Khan

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

New mom Alia Bhatt brings baby girl home with husband Ranbir Kapoor
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement