‘Not a single lower-caste person’: Neeraj Ghaywan calls out TVF’s Panchayat

One of the major contributions that can be credited to Neeraj Ghaywan is the way he has brought caste consciousness, and the discrimination that stems from it, into Hindi cinema. In an industry that has largely been shaped by narratives centred around upper-caste men and women going about their everyday lives, Ghaywan has consistently pushed for representation that acknowledges everyone.

However, the filmmaker believes that meaningful change is still a long way off. Citing examples from contemporary content creators like TVF, he pointed out how even shows that project a new aspiring India often remain blind to lower-caste representation.

‘Not a single lower-caste person, not a single Muslim’

In a conversation with Yuvaa, he said, “Take TVF, and they have been doing very good. And they have shows are genuinely very good. And that’s exactly why I have the problem. It’s made by IIT-ians, who are supposed to be the most educated lot in this country. And every single show of theirs, since inception, has always had upper-caste characters. Not a single lower-caste person, not a single Muslim.”