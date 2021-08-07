Neeraj Chopra wins gold medal at Tokyo Olympics: Richa Chadha, Prithviraj and others celebrate historic win

Neeraj Chopra won the first gold medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram, Reuters and Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram)

Neeraj Chopra on Saturday clinched a gold medal with a stunning throw of 87.5m in the men’s javelin throw final at the Tokyo Olympics. With the win, Neeraj became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, and the first to notch up a track and field Olympic medal for the country.

After Neeraj won the first gold medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics, Indian celebrities took to social media to celebrate the historic moment.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra scripts history, becomes second individual Indian athlete to win Olympic gold

Adivi Sesh tweeted, “#GOLD !!!!! #NeerajChopra YOU BEAUTY!!!!”

Richa Chadha posted on Twitter, “GOLD! @neerajchoprajav. so good in the first two attempts that the third attempt didn’t matter.”

Vikram Prabhu shared on Twitter, “@Neeraj_chopra1 Olympic Gold medalist!!!!”

Neeerraaaaaaajjjjjjj Chopraaaaaaaaaa our Olympic Gold champion ….. what a win 🥇 !!!!! #NeerajChopra jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8MAQ8Vpc4H — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) August 7, 2021

Neha Dhupia tweeted, “Neeerraaaaaaajjjjjjj Chopraaaaaaaaaa our Olympic Gold champion ….. what a win!!!!! #NeerajChopra jai Hind.”

“This is actually an incredible achievement! The greatest by an Indian athlete ever,” Sudhir Mishra said via Twitter.

Nivin Pauly posted on Twitter, “A 23 year old scripts history for India in track and field – our first medal in athletics in 100 years! And a #GoldMedal that too! Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 #TeamIndia #TrackandField #Javelin #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 #Olympics2020”

Manoj Joshi shared a photo of the “Hum jeet gaye (we won)” moment from Lagaan, and wrote, “Shaabash #NeerajChopra. You make us proud. Historic win for #IND.”

Aishwarya Rajesh tweeted, “It’s a gold for India !!! Let the celebrations begin! Our boy #NeerajChopra wins GOLD!!! Wins the javelin competition with a fantastic throw of 87.58 mtrs!!”

It’s a gold for India !!! Let the celebrations begin! Our boy #NeerajChopra wins GOLD!!! Wins the javelin competition with a fantastic throw of 87.58 mtrs!! — aishwarya rajesh (@aishu_dil) August 7, 2021

Vatsal Sheth shared a photo of Neeraj Chopra and wrote, “Yesssssss …First place medal. #NeerajChopra #Tokyo2020.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared a photo of Neeraj’s winning moment and wrote, “Gold!!! #NeerajChopra #TokyoOlympics2020.”

Taapsee Pannu expressed her delight, writing on Twitter, “It’s a gold!!!!!!! I am jumping with Joy!!!! This young man Neeraj Chopra has created history !!!!!!!.”

Nakuul Mehta shared on Twitter, “Watershed moment for Indian sport! Neeraj Chopra, you.”

“Gold Gold Gold. @Neeraj_chopra1. Congratulations Champion !!#Olympics #gold What a proud moment for every Indian across the world. Jai Hind,” Riteish Deshmukh said via Twitter.

Ajay Devgn wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on your win at the Tokyo Olympics. More power to you! You’ve made your parents & India proud. Can’t tell you how happy I am. This is awesome 👏 #NeerajChopra #TokyoOlympics.”

Kapil Sharma took to Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations #India 👏👏👏 we r so proud of you @Neeraj_chopra1 #goldmedal #Tokyo2020 🥳🥳🎉🎉🎈🎈 god bless.”

Shehnaaz Gill tweeted, “It’s a gold 🥇Heartiest congratulations #NeerajChopra on creating history!”