Neena Gupta’s reply to people who body-shame her: ‘Tell them I am pregnant’

Veteran actor Neena Gupta has never been one to mince words when it comes to shutting down unsolicited personal questions, and her latest revelation about handling nosy relatives and body-shaming comments is proof of that.

Asked about how she responds when people casually pry into someone’s marital status with the classic “When are you getting married?” question during a CNN-News18 interaction, Gupta revealed her go-to comeback. “Tumhare baap ka nahi khati (I am not dependent on you). What’s your problem? Did you get married or not?” she said, making clear she has little patience for people who feel entitled to weigh in on others’ personal choices.