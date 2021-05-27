Neena Gupta’s husband Vivek Mehra on Masaba accepting their marriage: ‘I am very likable’

Neena Gupta, who is basking in the success of her latest film Sardar Ka Grandson, is all set to launch her autobiography “Sach Kahun Toh“. While promoting the memoir, the acclaimed actor sat down for an interview with husband Vivek Mehra, a first of sorts and the couple revealed a lot about their relationship. Vivek also opened about his equation with Neena’s daughter Masaba Gupta.

Talking about their decade long marriage, Vivek said that it’s devoid of any ‘conspiracy or politics’. Stating that they are ‘just perfect’, he told ETimes that it’s been an outstanding run for them as they are very comfortable with each other. “We do have our share of fights but there is no conspiracy or politics between us. It’s just love.”

Echoing his thoughts, Neena Gupta shared that they are very open with each other, and that has worked for their relationship. “Not just us, I think that would work for any marriage. We are very honest with each other. If we don’t like anything about each other, we will shout, be angry and mad but sort it out. We don’t make faces and not talk for a week, that’s not how we are. It’s a mature relationship,” shared the actor.

The couple also revealed that they both are hot headed and usually don’t listen to each other. However, they usually calm down soon as they believe ‘sulking is nothing but self destruction’. And on asked if they keep a tab on each other’s whereabouts like other couples, Neena laughed to share, “Ye nahin poochte ki kiske saath ho, lekin haan yeh zaroor poochte hain kahan ho (We do ask where the other is but not about with whom).”

Vinod Mehra, in the interview, also opened up about his relationship with Masaba, which he called ‘outstanding’. He mentioned that he has a better equation with her than Neena, as the latter doesn’t listen to him. “With Masaba, it’s excellent. These days she is taking a lot of my time as we discuss work. I help and advise her and that shows she trusts me. And I too have equal trust on her,” he mentioned.

Neena Gupta and Vinod Mehra got married in 2008, when Masaba was a teenager. On asked if he ever felt she was reluctant to accept him, Vinod said that she immediately took on him. “We went out for four-five years before tying the knot. And while Masaba was a little concerned in the first few days, she took to me. I am a very likable guy,” he smiled to say.

Talking about Masaba, the couple said they were initially disappointed when she decided to get divorced with Madhu Mantena. They added that, however, they understand that they could not get along, and needed to go their separate ways. “We all loved each other a lot. And while we are just in need-based interaction with him, there is definitely no angst. There is a lot of respect we share for each other,” said Neena Gupta.

The mother-daughter duo has already started prepping up for the second season of their much loved web series Masaba Masaba.