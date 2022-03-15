Neena Gupta warns trolls against comments on women’s clothes: ‘Kapde dekh ke kisi ko judge nahi karna’

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta, known for her outspoken personality, has warned trolls against shaming women for their choice of clothes. In a new video on Instagram, the Badhaai Do fame has schooled people who judge women for wearing “sexy” clothes.

Sharing the video with the caption, “Sach Kahun Toh!”, which is also the title of her biography, Gupta said, “Mujhe ye isliye post karna hai kyunki mujhe lagta hai ki jo logg aise sexy type pehente hain, jaise maine abhi pehenein hain (pointing towards her clothes), vo logg aise hi hote hain, bekaar ke. (I want to post this because there are people who believe that those who wear sexy clothes like I am wearing right now, are useless).”

She added, “Lekin main bata du ki maine Sanskrit mein MPhil ki hui hai, aur bhi bahut kuch kiya hua hai. Toh kapde dekh ke kisi ko judge nahi karna. Troll karne walo samajh lo (Let me tell you, I have done MPhil in Sanskrit and I have done a lot of other things too. So, it is not right to judge someone on the basis of their clothes. Trollers, do take a note).”

The video received a lot of love from the fans of the Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro actor. Anushka Sharma dropped a heart emoji on it. A fan commented, “You are amazing ❤️.” Another wrote, “You are mind blowing 👏❤️🔥❤️Inspiration for so many Bless you.” There were some who noticed how the actor scolded the trollers “cutely”. “you’re so sweet!!,” “the end of the video was so cute,” and “❤️itne pyaar se dhamki sanskrit wale hi kar saktey hai अप्रतिम।” were some of the other comments on the video.

Last year, Gupta was trolled for wearing a floral co-ord set when she went to gift lyricist Gulzar her biography Sach Kahun Toh. She was told by a user, “Gulzar sahab k pass aap gaye the wo time aapko saadi pehen kr jana chahiye tha…sorry….kyuki Gulzar sahab Gulzar sahab hai.” Another mentioned about the evils of ‘Western’ culture, and wrote, “Age ke hisab se chalo madam.”

In an interview with ET Times, Neena spoke about these abrasive comments and said that she failed to understand trolling. “I fail to understand when anybody writes that I have been trolled for this. It’s plain rubbish.”

On the work front, Neena Gupta has Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai and Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye in her kitty. She was last seen playing the role of Ranveer Singh’s mother in 83.