Days after Kriti Sanon clothing controversy, Neena Gupta says ‘society is not going to change’

Actor Neena Gupta has often called out the discrimination that women have to face in Indian society and in a recent interview, Neena said that women are often judged by the clothes they wear, and she believes that such things in society might never change. Recently, while promoting her upcoming web series Chumbak, Neena recalled an incident when a tailor objected to her friend’s clothing while she was giving her measurements. Neena’s statement comes days after Kriti Sanon found herself in a storm for an outfit she wore in an advertisement.
Neena Gupta on policing around women’s outfits
Discussing attitudes toward women’s dressing, Neena shared that in a neighbourhood like Sita Ram Bazaar, which is located in Delhi, women are still expected to cover their faces with a veil. She told NDTV, “I think it’s going to stay like this. It is not going to change. Not at all. Mark my words. Because society is such. Even today, nothing has really changed. Whatever has changed, it has changed only by a few percentage points. What has changed is that women have started earning.”
When asked about the solution to this problem, Neena said, “We can do only one thing. We can give our sons a good education. We can teach them to respect women. That is the only way. Maybe after one, two, three, four generations, perhaps something will change. But can we discuss this in small towns and villages? Who will tell them? For them, the son is more important.”
Neena then shared the incident with her friend and recalled, “I have a friend, and this is a true incident. She went to a tailor and asked him to make a spaghetti-strap blouse with a neckline of about 10-11 inches. And the tailor told her, ‘Don’t wear a blouse then.'”
‘Not right to judge someone on their clothes’
This isn’t the first time that Neena has spoken openly about women having the freedom to wear what they like. In 2022, the actress had strongly reacted to being trolled for her dress. She had written on social media, “I want to post this because there are people who believe that those who wear sexy clothes like I am wearing right now are useless. Let me tell you, I have done an MPhil in Sanskrit, and I have done a lot of other things too. So, it is not right to judge someone on the basis of their clothes. Trolls, do take note.”
Neena’s comments after Kriti Sanon’s ontroversy
A few days ago, actor Kriti Sanon was under scrutiny for her outfit in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement. The ad was eventually pulled down by the brand. “If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all,,” they wrote. The ad was pulled down shortly after Kriti, who is also one of the investors in the brand, questioned, “When will we stop telling women what to wear?” She added, “Culture and traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More