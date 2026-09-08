Days after Kriti Sanon clothing controversy, Neena Gupta says ‘society is not going to change’

Actor Neena Gupta has often called out the discrimination that women have to face in Indian society and in a recent interview, Neena said that women are often judged by the clothes they wear, and she believes that such things in society might never change. Recently, while promoting her upcoming web series Chumbak, Neena recalled an incident when a tailor objected to her friend’s clothing while she was giving her measurements. Neena’s statement comes days after Kriti Sanon found herself in a storm for an outfit she wore in an advertisement.

Neena Gupta on policing around women’s outfits

Discussing attitudes toward women’s dressing, Neena shared that in a neighbourhood like Sita Ram Bazaar, which is located in Delhi, women are still expected to cover their faces with a veil. She told NDTV, “I think it’s going to stay like this. It is not going to change. Not at all. Mark my words. Because society is such. Even today, nothing has really changed. Whatever has changed, it has changed only by a few percentage points. What has changed is that women have started earning.”