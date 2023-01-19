Neena Gupta slams people who click her photos without permission: ‘Main toh public property hun’

Actors often complain about the unwarranted attention of the public and the lack of privacy in public spaces. Recently, Bollywood actor Neena Gupta mocked people who click her photos without her permission.

Gupta shared a video on Instagram where she is seen visiting an art exhibition. While she is walking through the exhibition, a person walking by clicks a photo of the actor. It is then that the actor is heard saying, “Logg bina pooche photo le lete hain, main toh public property hun. Koi baat nahi, hun (People click my pictures without asking me. I am public property. Let it be, I am).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

Neena Gupta shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “t the Nehru centre for India Art Festival @shivshastribalboafilm.” As she shared the video, a few Instagram users tried to make her feel good. One of them wrote, “side effects of mobile world Neena ji..” Another added, “You are a sweetheart ❤️❤️.” One of them also wrote, “🔥🔥😍😍😍so adorable and classy.”

Some also found her comment funny and posted laughing emojis in the comments section of the post. A comment on Gupta’s post read, “What a daring turnaround!”

In a recent interview with Brut India, Neena Gupta shared her 2023 resolution. The actor said she finds happiness in the small things. “I want to do small things to keep myself happy. I don’t want to ever keep my mind empty. I won’t think a lot. I started this from today — I went to the bathroom and took my music with me. So that bad thoughts don’t plague me even when I am showering.”