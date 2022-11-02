Neena Gupta shares adorable throwback photo of her ‘jaan ki tukdi’ Masaba Gupta

Actor Neena Gupta and fashion designer Masaba Gupta are known for their quirky mother-daughter relationship. Both of them also headlined the popular series Masaba Masaba, giving an insight into their unconventional bond and how both of them have always been each other’s strength. On Wednesday, Neena posted a childhood picture of Masaba, wishing her daughter on her 33rd birthday.

In the picture, posted by Neena, baby Masaba poses cheek-to-cheek with her mother. Neena captioned the picture, “Happy birthday my jaan ki tukdi @masabagupta.”

The social media post got a lot of love and comments from friends of Neena Gupta. Neena’s Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao commented, “Happy birthday MG.” Others to drop comments and wishes on Neena’s post included Soni Razdan, Bhawana Somaya and Darshan Kumaar.

Masaba Gupta is Neena’s daughter with her ex-partner, former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. She grew up with Neena in Mumbai and has made a name for herself in the world of fashion. She also starred as the lead in both the seasons of the web series Masaba Masaba, which revolves around her life and career.

Neena Gupta has often spoken about raising Masaba alone after Vivian refused to leave his family for her. In an interview with Times of India, Neena said that she was always confident that she would make ends meet one way or the other. The actor, who shifted from New Delhi to Mumbai for better opportunities, had shared that no job was big or small for her and she found strength in her confidence.

Neena had also shared that she never asked for financial help from her brother or father, and her biggest inspiration was her mother, who taught her to never look down upon any job. In 2017, Neena had created an uproar when she tweeted about being out of work and looking for better work opportunities. She had tweeted, “I live in mumbai and i am working and i am a good actress koee kam hai toe batao.”

Neena Gupta will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya directorial Uunchai. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra. The cast is currently busy promoting the movie, which is set to release on November 11.