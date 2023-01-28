Neena Gupta is betting big on Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana: ‘I like her looks, her figure, her acting’

Even though Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has not made her Bollywood debut yet, she has found an admirer in actor Neena Gupta. The veteran actor feels that Suhana has a lot of promise and can be a real trendsetter.

Suhana, who is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, is often clicked at Bollywood gatherings and other industry events. Neena said that even though the world hasn’t yet seen her acting chops, Suhana is a well-spoken young woman with an impressive future ahead of her.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Neena said, “You know who I like very much who could be a trendsetter? It’s my personal opinion. Woh abhi tak aayi nahi hai kisi picture mein (She hasn’t featured in any film yet). It is Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan. I like Suhana very much, I like her looks, I like her figure and I like her acting whatever I have seen, I mean baat cheeth mein (while talking). I think she could be very good.”

Suhana will be making her Bollywood debut alongside Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot. and Yuvraj Menda. The Archies is the Indian adaptation of the popular Archies comics which features characters Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Reggie Mantle and Sabrina Spellman. The film was announced in May 2022 with a poster. Shah Rukh, who is currently enjoying the success of Pathaan, had also shared the poster and written a beautiful message for his daughter.

He wrote, “And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed…another actor.”