Neena Gupta says she does not hate Vivian Richards: ‘If I dislike someone, why would I have a baby with them?’

Veteran actor Neena Gupta, who is known for her unconventional choices, has been never been shy about discussing her personal life. In a recent chat, Neena shared that even though she has moved on from her previous relationships, she has never hated her exes.
Talking to Bollywood Bubble while promoting the latest season of Masaba Masaba, Neena said that it is impossible to hate someone you once loved. “I believe once you love somebody, how can you hate? You cannot live, you cannot be together. I don’t hate my ex-boyfriends. I don’t hate my ex-husband. Why should I hate?”
Referring to cricketer Vivian Richards, Neena said, “Agar koi mereko itna bura lagta hai toh main bachcha usse paida karungi kyun? Mai pagal hun kya? (If I dislike someone this much, why would I have a baby with them? Am I mad?)”
Masaba also opened up about her relationship with her father Vivian Richards and said that even though her parents were not together, her mother never tried to “poison” her relationship with her Dad. “She never tried to poison our relationship. I am an adult now and I have discovered my own relationship with my father is great. She (Neena Gupta) lets me make my own decisions, she lets me make my own judgment and lets me decide what role this person will play in my life.”
Neena has previously spoken about raising Masaba alone and how she create work opportunities for herself to sustain her family.
