Neena Gupta says ‘hit’ Saath Saath ended her career: Girish Karnad said ‘now you are finished’

Actor Neena Gupta’s journey to success wasn’t exactly a smooth ride. Though she began her career in 1982 at a very young age, it wasn’t until her breakthrough role in 2018 rom-com Badhaai Ho that things really took off for her. Today, Neena is one of the most respected actors in the industry, but getting there was full of challenges and setbacks. The Panchayat actor recently reflected on her early years and spoke about one decision that she feels changed the course of her career.

In an interview with ANI, Neena admitted that doing the 1982 film Saath Saath turned out to be the “biggest disaster” of her career. In the film, she played a supporting role of a young, bespectacled, “know-it-all” girl. Although the role became popular and was loved by moviebuffs, the actress feels it put her into a fixed image, which led filmmakers to stop seeing her as a “leading heroine.”