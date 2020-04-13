Neena Gupta’s Sach Kahun Toe videos are worth your time

Neena Gupta is observing self-isolation in Mukhteshwar. (Photo: Neena Gupta/Instagram) Neena Gupta is observing self-isolation in Mukhteshwar. (Photo: Neena Gupta/Instagram)

Actor Neena Gupta is observing self-isolation in Mukhteshwar. The actor has been sharing videos almost every day talking about frustration, beauty hacks, coronavirus scare and more.

Check out videos from Neena Gupta’s Sach Kahun Toe series:

‘Housewives are suffering the most’

In the video, Neena Gupta remarks housewives are becoming easy targets for everyone to vent out during the lockdown. She gives tips on how to control the frustration or anger. She asks fans to try to maintain their calm.

‘Missing acting’

In another video, Neena Gupta expresses how she misses acting and being in Mumbai. She says by the end of the lockdown, when she will be back in Mumbai, people might find her on the roads asking filmmakers to give her small roles in their films.

‘Ghar me rehna hai’

She might be missing acting, but Neena Gupta knows the importance of staying home amid the coronavirus outbreak. In the video, the actor is seen singing “Ghar me rehna hai.”

In another video, we also saw her gardening.

“Everyone has their way to deal with situations”

Neena Gupta asks her fans not to criticise others and try to be positive during the lockdown. In the video, she says, “If an actor or anyone wants to post about cooking or household chores, let them do that. Maybe it is their way to deal with it. Why criticise? Everyone has their own way to deal with the lockdown.”

Neena Gupta’s beauty hacks

During the lockdown, Neena Gupta is making sure to give some beauty hacks to fans.

