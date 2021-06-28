Neena Gupta responds to trolling for visiting Gulzar in casual attire: ‘Plain rubbish’

Actor Neena Gupta prefers to not bother with trolls and their vitriol. The actor, whose autobiography Sach Kahun Toh released on June 14, dropped by celebrated lyricist Gulzar’s house to gift him the book. She shared a video on her Instagram handle, which was met with much praise from celebrities such as Anil Kapoor and Maanvi Gagroo. However, in the midst of all the love and appreciation, trolls didn’t hold back from attacking her choice of attire.

Trolls lashed out at Neena for wearing a floral co-ord set. She was told by a user, “Gulzar sahab k pass aap gaye the wo time aapko saadi pehen kr jana chahiye tha…sorry….kyuki Gulzar sahab Gulzar sahab hai.” Another mentioned about the evils of ‘Western’ culture, and wrote, “Age ke hisab se chalo madam.”

In an interview to ET Times, Neena spoke about these abrasive comments and said that she failed to understand trolling. “I fail to understand when anybody writes that I have been trolled for this. It’s plain rubbish. What’s the definition of ‘trolling’? Doesn’t it mean that several people are criticising you? Look at the amount of praises I’ve received. Should I really even bother about just 2 or 4 people?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

She doesn’t think it’s worth giving much attention to the haters. “Why? Why should I give any importance to 2 to 4 people when they comprise of just a scanty per cent which is in contrast to those who’ve loved me for this?” She asked.

Neena Gupta was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.