Neena Gupta reminisces about daughter Masaba Gupta’s birth: ‘The year brought so much happiness and unhappiness’

Actor Neena Gupta is known for her strong performances in both commercially and critically succesful films. However, her personal life continues to intrigue people ever since she became a mother in 1988. Neena, who has a daughter Masaba Gupta with ex-partner and former cricketer Vivian Richards says she is not a rebel.

Neena and Vivian had a publicised affair but he refused to end his marriage to be with Neena. Masaba was raised by Neena and had strained relationship with her father till the age of 18. While her personal life holds keen interest of her fans, the 63-year-old actor said that she is not a ‘rebel’ as tagged by people.

In an interview with Brut India, Neena said, “I am not a rebel. I am a chooha (mouse). I am not unconventional. I am the most conventional person right now. Just because I had a baby out of wedlock, which millions of women have in India and out… But the media made me into, ‘Ah brave’. After my death the headline will come, ‘Neena Gupta who lived life on her own terms passes away’. I did not.”

Recalling the year when Masaba was born, the Badhaai Ho actor said that she had good and bad experiences. While she was enjoying motherhood, she was also at the receiving end of social stigmas.

“It was very strange because there was so much happiness and so much unhappiness. I was so happy to have Masaba And then this whole media and everybody, they made my life miserable so I used to stay at home, not go out and enjoy my child and kind of had put curtains in front of my eyes. Telling myself that the bad people, they don’t exist. Whoever is good, I will enjoy them,” said the actor, who was last in Vadh alongside Sanjay Mishra.

Neena also had two big releases last year with Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai and Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye. Both the films,which released back-to-back were emotional dramas and coincidentally starred Neena and actor Amitabh Bachchan together.