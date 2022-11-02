scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Neena Gupta recalls playing older sibling to Feroz Khan who was 20 years her senior; Uunchai co-star Sarika says, ‘That’s wrong’

Neena Gupta said that because she didn't have much choice and had a house to run, she took any job that she'd get back in the day, including playing the older sister of Feroz Khan's character in one film, even though he was 20 years her senior.

neena gupta on being a housewifeNeena Gupta said she was 'taken for granted' as a housewife. (Photo: Neena Gupta/Instagram)

Actor Neena Gupta is no stranger to experiencing the effects of the patriarchy in both her personal and professional life. In a new interview, she spoke about how normal it was for female actors to play mothers and older siblings to male stars who were much older. She that she once played actor Feroz Khan’s sister, even though he was two decades older than her.

Neena was joined by her Uunchai co-star Sarika in the Mirchi interview. Sarika said that even though things are far from perfect, there has been a noticable change in the attitudes of male stars. She said that many of them are now willing to play fathers to grown-up women, which wouldn’t have happened earlier, when even ’70-year-olds’ would dance around as romantic leads.

Also read |Shefali Shah on playing mother’s roles early in career, getting her due in her 40s: ‘Not bitter, der aaye durust aaye’

“Playing mothers isn’t always a bad thing,” Sarika said in Hindi, adding, “It’s wrong when they ask you to play mothers to someone who is just four years younger than you in real life… There are so many men who are in their 50s, and they’re playing fathers, so it’s very good. In the old times, they used to keep dancing around bushes even after the age of 70.”

Neena added, “I once played Feroz Khan’s older sister… He was 20 years older than me… I have done many (roles like this), because at that time, we didn’t have TV shows or anything. We only had films, and these were the only roles we’d get.” Sarika interjected, “Now, this is wrong, see?” Neena was possibly referring to a film from 1992, titled Yalgaar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governorPremium
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governor
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...Premium
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...

Uunchai is directed by Sooraj Barjatya, and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, and Danny Denzongpa. The film will be released in theatres on Friday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-11-2022 at 11:42:03 am
Next Story

Elgaar Parishad: Police officer who probed case files affidavit before Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

srk old day on his birthday
Shah Rukh Khan turns 57: Tracking the life of the man who became a superstar, in photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement