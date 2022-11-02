Neena Gupta recalls playing older sibling to Feroz Khan who was 20 years her senior; Uunchai co-star Sarika says, ‘That’s wrong’

Actor Neena Gupta is no stranger to experiencing the effects of the patriarchy in both her personal and professional life. In a new interview, she spoke about how normal it was for female actors to play mothers and older siblings to male stars who were much older. She that she once played actor Feroz Khan’s sister, even though he was two decades older than her.

Neena was joined by her Uunchai co-star Sarika in the Mirchi interview. Sarika said that even though things are far from perfect, there has been a noticable change in the attitudes of male stars. She said that many of them are now willing to play fathers to grown-up women, which wouldn’t have happened earlier, when even ’70-year-olds’ would dance around as romantic leads.

“Playing mothers isn’t always a bad thing,” Sarika said in Hindi, adding, “It’s wrong when they ask you to play mothers to someone who is just four years younger than you in real life… There are so many men who are in their 50s, and they’re playing fathers, so it’s very good. In the old times, they used to keep dancing around bushes even after the age of 70.”

Neena added, “I once played Feroz Khan’s older sister… He was 20 years older than me… I have done many (roles like this), because at that time, we didn’t have TV shows or anything. We only had films, and these were the only roles we’d get.” Sarika interjected, “Now, this is wrong, see?” Neena was possibly referring to a film from 1992, titled Yalgaar.

Uunchai is directed by Sooraj Barjatya, and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, and Danny Denzongpa. The film will be released in theatres on Friday.