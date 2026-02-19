Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Neena Gupta recalls ‘harassment’ by director, regrets speaking about it publicly: ‘He was a womaniser’
Veteran actor Neena Gupta recently opened up about being harassed by a director during the initial days of her career.
Actor Neena Gupta is currently enjoying the second innings of her career, which began in her late 50s after a 2017 Instagram post asking for work. The veteran actor has since firmly re-established her place in the film industry. In a recent interview, Neena recalled being harassed by a director, who was trying to impress her back in the day. However, after opening up about the ordeal publicly, she regretted the decision because it backfired on her.
In a conversation on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, Neena Gupta was asked whether her straightforwardness stems from years of lived experience. She replied, “No no, this happened because I am successful now. When you find success, your self esteem increases naturally. I can talk with more pride now. If no one knows me and I say something, who will listen? If I wasn’t successful today, I wouldn’t be invited in your podcast. You called me, so I also got the confidence that people will listen to me. It all comes with success.”
The 66-year-old, who is also known for her bold outfit choices, reflected on how society judges women for wearing so-called ‘age inappropriate’ ‘clothes. “Vo jalti hain (women who comment are jealous), they also want to wear those clothes but can’t. Most people judge a person’s character on the basis of their clothes. I walk with blinkers and ignore such comments, avoid looking sideways.”
The veteran actor further added, “I have been like this since the very beginning. My DNA is like this. However, I can open up easily now. Earlier, I wasn’t able to. I did speak up once, but the repercussions of the same were really bad. There was a lot of dirt.”
Recalling the incident from the initial days of her career, Neena elaborated, “I was new in the industry and a director harassed me, said an indecent statement. He was trying to woo me, he was like that only, a womaniser. He thought that I am new, so it would be easier to impress me, but that didn’t happen in his favour. I was doing a small role in a big film in Agra. He spoke badly in front of everyone. I was very angry.”
She continued, “I knew no one would listen to me, he was a big director. There was no social media back then, just magazines, so I took that director’s name and spoke about the incident. It was my foolishness. There was no one to guide me that I shouldn’t have done this. He said nonsense and dirtier things about me after that. However, no one listened to me but he was heard, because he was more powerful and known. Then, someone told me that I should stay quiet. This will never be resolved.”
On the professional front, Neena Gupta is currently promoting her latest release Vadh 2, also starring Sanjay Mishra in the lead role. The film, which is the second instalment of their hit movie Vadh, hit theatres on February 6.
