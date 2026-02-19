Neena Gupta recalls ‘harassment’ by director, regrets speaking about it publicly: ‘He was a womaniser’

Actor Neena Gupta is currently enjoying the second innings of her career, which began in her late 50s after a 2017 Instagram post asking for work. The veteran actor has since firmly re-established her place in the film industry. In a recent interview, Neena recalled being harassed by a director, who was trying to impress her back in the day. However, after opening up about the ordeal publicly, she regretted the decision because it backfired on her.

In a conversation on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, Neena Gupta was asked whether her straightforwardness stems from years of lived experience. She replied, “No no, this happened because I am successful now. When you find success, your self esteem increases naturally. I can talk with more pride now. If no one knows me and I say something, who will listen? If I wasn’t successful today, I wouldn’t be invited in your podcast. You called me, so I also got the confidence that people will listen to me. It all comes with success.”